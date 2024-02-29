Where to find all Cactuar rocks in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

While you do the Corel Protorelic Intel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to find these stone sculptures of Cactuar around the area. While you’re given a little statue that will help point you in the right direction, these can be tricky to find, especially since the terrain has lots of cliffs and caves

Note that at first, you’ll only be able to do two of the Protorelic objectives. After you finish the first two, the related NPC will tell you that he’ll be in touch when you can do the others. You’ll be able to complete the later two Protorelic spots toward the end of chapter 12.

As you get to each Protorelic area, you’ll be tasked with immediately finding a Cactuar-shaped stone in the desert to open the door to the cactus-covered reactor. Below, we detail where to find all Cactuar rocks in the Corel desert in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Cactuar rock #1 location

You don’t need to climb up any specific way to get to this Cactuar rock. From the north, you’ll be able to walk up a naturally-formed ramp. Walk around the machinery and just head straight towards the marked location above.

Cactuar rock #2 location

To get to the second Cactuar rock, you’ll need to approach it from the cliff to the west of the rock. You can climb up the cliff by using yellow ledges, if you approach the cliff from the south (marked by a star in the above map). One you climb up, you can use your grappling hook to get across the gap on to more yellow ledges, which lead you to the rock.

Cactuar rock #3 location

If you teleport straight to the Scrapyard Prison Cell (where you found Dyne), exit the scrapyard and turn right, towards the above marked area. You’ll be able to see the glow of the cactuar rock in that big hole straight ahead. To get into there, walk left of the hole, along the edge, and follow the path. You’ll have to climb down and then up some yellow ledges, but following this way will lead you straight to the Cactuar rock.

Cactuar rock #4 location

The last Cactuar rock is on the peninsula part of the eastern Corel desert. To get to the cliff with the rock on it, head to where the star marker is on the above map. You’ll see yellow ledges to climb up a cliff and following the path straight — which involves more grappling hook and cliff climbing action — will take you to the rock.

