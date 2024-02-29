 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find all Cactuar rocks in Corel in FF7 Rebirth

These rocky statues can be tough to get to due to the cliffs in Corel

By Julia Lee
/ new
A glowing rock made up of cactuar-like shapes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Image: Square Enix via Polygon
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

While you do the Corel Protorelic Intel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to find these stone sculptures of Cactuar around the area. While you’re given a little statue that will help point you in the right direction, these can be tricky to find, especially since the terrain has lots of cliffs and caves

Note that at first, you’ll only be able to do two of the Protorelic objectives. After you finish the first two, the related NPC will tell you that he’ll be in touch when you can do the others. You’ll be able to complete the later two Protorelic spots toward the end of chapter 12.

As you get to each Protorelic area, you’ll be tasked with immediately finding a Cactuar-shaped stone in the desert to open the door to the cactus-covered reactor. Below, we detail where to find all Cactuar rocks in the Corel desert in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Cactuar rock #1 location

Cloud stands in front of “Cactuar Rock 1” in FF7 Rebirth. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Square Enix

You don’t need to climb up any specific way to get to this Cactuar rock. From the north, you’ll be able to walk up a naturally-formed ramp. Walk around the machinery and just head straight towards the marked location above.

Cactuar rock #2 location

Cloud stands to look at both a cactuar rock and a cliff with yellow markers on it in FF7 Rebirth Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Square Enix

To get to the second Cactuar rock, you’ll need to approach it from the cliff to the west of the rock. You can climb up the cliff by using yellow ledges, if you approach the cliff from the south (marked by a star in the above map). One you climb up, you can use your grappling hook to get across the gap on to more yellow ledges, which lead you to the rock.

Cactuar rock #3 location

Cloud looks ahead at a glowing red cactuar rock in a cave in FF7 Rebirth. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Square Enix

If you teleport straight to the Scrapyard Prison Cell (where you found Dyne), exit the scrapyard and turn right, towards the above marked area. You’ll be able to see the glow of the cactuar rock in that big hole straight ahead. To get into there, walk left of the hole, along the edge, and follow the path. You’ll have to climb down and then up some yellow ledges, but following this way will lead you straight to the Cactuar rock.

Cactuar rock #4 location

Cloud looks at a red glowing cactuar rock on the edge of a cliff in FF7 Rebirth. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Square Enix

The last Cactuar rock is on the peninsula part of the eastern Corel desert. To get to the cliff with the rock on it, head to where the star marker is on the above map. You’ll see yellow ledges to climb up a cliff and following the path straight — which involves more grappling hook and cliff climbing action — will take you to the rock.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginner’s guide, list of side content rewards, and even an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like Costa del Sol ziplines or where to find the Tonberry King boss, we have that, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a card list.

  1. Polygon
  2. FF7 Rebirth guides
  3. FF7 Rebirth beginner’s guide
  4. World Intel and side content rewards
  5. Summon crystal locations
  6. Queen’s Blood cards
  7. Driftwood locations

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pretty wild that this mini nuke replica is allowed to be mailed

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

It’s time to upgrade your PS5, PC, or Steam Deck SSD. We’ve found the best deals

By Alice Jovanée

The best PC gaming monitor of 2024 is here (sorry to your wallet)

By Chris Plante
/ new

Who is Zack in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

By Julia Lee

Post-credit scenes, sequel teases, and everything else you need to know about Dune 2

By Austen Goslin and Susana Polo
/ new

GTA Online update for the week of Feb. 29

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new