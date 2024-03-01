All Treasure Trove collectable trophies in FF7 Rebirth

After helping Johnny spruce up his hotel in a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth side quest in chapter nine, he’ll reopen his inn to the public. Johnny’s Seaside Inn will also become a museum for all the collectables and trophies you’ve accumulated throughout your playthrough, known as “Johnny’s Treasure Trove.”

You will accumulate a ton of these trophies just from playing the game. (By the time we finished our game, we had a little less than half of them.) Most, however, require additional work — up to replaying certain parts of the game.

In this Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guide, we list all of the Treasure Trove collectibles, plus explain how you can get all of them.

FF7 Rebirth Johnny’s Treasure Trove reward

There is a locked red chest behind Johnny that appears to contain the reward for earning every single collectable. Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s in the chest as of this writing, since putting together this list was a group effort, no one save file among those of us playing at Polygon has earned all 88 trophies.

You’ll also get a PlayStation trophy for collecting all of these items, which means that, yes, if you want to Platinum Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you’ll need to grab all of these trinkets.

How to get all Treasure Trove trophies in FF7 Rebirth

While a lot of these collectables can be obtained via backtracking, since they’re associated with constantly available minigames, some of them require you to perform well in main story performances. That said, if you don’t complete everything exceptionally — whether it’s winning the Queen’s Blade tournament on the boat to Costa del Sol or performing really well in the Junon parade — you may miss out on a collectable.

You can, however, backtrack these once you beat the game, by replaying the chapter from the “chapter selection” screen. Your collectables do carry over during chapter select, so you’ll be able to collect all 88 on a rerun of the game. In fact, you will have to backtrack some of these, as a few rely on your Gold Saucer date to earn.

All Treasure Trove Collectables in FF7 Rebirth

Below, we list the 88 collectables Johnny’s museum at the Seaside Inn, and the tasks you need to complete to earn them.

FF7 Rebirth Treasure Trove collectable list Item # Trophy How to unlock Item # Trophy How to unlock 1 Fledgling Chocobo Jockey Earn rank three in Hustle de Chocobo at Bill's ranch in the Grasslands 2 Soaring Chocobo Jocket Earn rank three in Glide de Chocobo in the Cosmo Canyon region 3 Salientian Seal of Master Earn rank three in Jumpfrog: Wriligig Whack in Under Junon 4 Peerless Polliwog Earn rank three in Jumpfrog: Ribbiting Rollers in Under Junon 5 Dolphin Stuntman Earn rank three in the dolphin show in Under Junon 6 Pride of the Condor Calvary Complete Fort Condor on Hard mode in the Junon region 7 Award for Outstanding Performance Finish the Junon parade sequence with more approval than disapproval 8 Presidential Commendation Complete the parade sequence in Junon 9 QB Tournament Champion Win the Queen's Blood tournament on the Shinra-8 cruise 10 Buccaneer Blaster Earn rank three in the Brigantine stage of Pirate's Rampage in Costa del Sol 11 Pirate King's Marksman Earn rank three in the Ghost Ship stage of Pirate's Rampage in Costa del Sol 12 Neophyte QB Stragegian Finish the first three Card Carnival challenges in Costa del Sol 13 Bloody Brilliant Card Sharp Complete the advanced rank card puzzles at Card Carnival in Costa del Sol 14 Legendary Card Collector Complete the collection challenges at Card Carnival in Costa del Sol 15 Madder Machinator Complete the skill drills at Card Carnival in Costa del Sol 16 King of the Jungle Earn rank three in the Free-for-All stage of Run Wild in Costa del Sol 17 Red Bolt XIII Earn rank three in the Time Trial stage of Run Wild in Costa del Sol 18 Ab-Fab Win all rounds of the crunch-off at the Corel gym 19 Speedy Motorcyclist Earn rank three in the standard G-Bike course at the Gold Saucer 20 Crazy Motorcyclist Earn rank three in the expert G-Bike course at the Gold Saucer 21 Welterweight Brawler Defeat all standard rank 3D Brawler opponents at the Gold Saucer 22 Heavyweight Brawler Defeat all advanced rank 3D Brawler opponents at the Gold Saucer 23 Super Heavyweight BRawler Defeat the final bonus 3D Brawler opponent at the Gold Saucer 24 Rookie Ranger Earn rank three in the standard mission in Galactic Survivors at the Gold Saucer 25 SOLDIER: Galaxy Class Earn rank three in the hard mission in Galactic Survivors at the Gold Saucer 26 Chocobo Bug Boy Reach bronze rank in the Chocobo Races at the Gold Saucer 27 Fleet-footed Jocket Win all Grade 3 Chocobo Races at the Gold Saucer 28 Chocobo Whisperer Win all the Grade 2 Chocobo Races at the Gold Sauccer 29 Champion Jockey Win the Gold Cup at the Chocobo Races at the Gold Saucer 30 Card Savant Win all easy rank Queen's Blood challenges at the Gold Saucer 31 Card Whiz Complete all advanced rank card challenges at the Gold Saucer 32 Card Slayer Complete all Survival Challenges at the Gold Saucer 33 Twin Muscleheads Win all of the easy two-person Musclehead Colosseum battles at the Gold Saucer 34 Musclehead Warriors Complete all advanced rank two-person bouts at the Gold Saucer's Musclehead Colosseum 35 Twin Team Titans Win all of the easy six-person Musclehead Colosseum battles at the Gold Saucer 36 The Six Musc-keteers Complete all advanced rank six-person team bouts at the Gold Saucer's Musclehead Colosseum 37 Best Actor: Cloud Perform exceptionally in Loveless 38 Best Actress: Tifa Perform exceptionally in Loveless with Tifa (your Gold Saucer date has to be with Tifa for her to be in the play) 39 Best Actress: Aerith Perform exceptionally in Loveless with Aerith (your Gold Saucer date has to be anyone but Tifa or Yuffie for her to be in the play) 40 Best Supporting Actor: Barret Perform exceptionally in Loveless 41 Best Actress: Yuffie Perform exceptionally in Loveless with Yuffie (your Gold Saucer date has to be with Yuffie for her to be in the play) 42 Best Supporting Animal: Red XIII Perform exceptionally in Loveless 43 Best Feline Narration: Cait Sith Perform exceptionally in Loveless 44 Dustbowl Smasher Earn rank three in Desert Rush in the Dustbowl 45 Dustbowl Demolisher Complete all three challenging levels of Desert Rush in the Dustbowl with the requisite score 46 Sylkis Cup Champion Win all three Sylkis Cup rounds of Beast Battleground in the Dustbowl 47 Prison Tourney Champion Win all three Prison Tourney rounds of Beast Battleground in the Dustbowl 48 Belles of the Ball Beat the "Sand and Ciruses" side quest portion of Beast Battleground in the Dustbowl 49 1,000 Needle Pincushion Earn rank three in Cactuar Crush on normal mode while searching for the protorelic in the Corel region 50 10,000 Needle Pincushion Earn rank three in Cactuar Crush on hard mode while searching for the protorelic in the Corel region 51 Gambit Technician Complete Gears and Gambits on hard mode while searching for the protorelic in the Cosmo Canyon region 52 Adequately Functional Specimen Complete all the preliminary exams offered by the combat simulator beneat Shinra Manor in Nibelheim 53 Somewhat Intriguing Specimen Complete the practical exams offered by the combat simulator beneat Shinra Manor in Nibelheim 54 MAI's Participation Award Complete Chadley's normal combat simulator challenges 55 MAI's Gold Star Complete Chadley's brutal and legendary combat simulator challenges 56 Peerless Pianist Earn an A-rank in every song on the piano and claim the rewards from Dorian 57 Shutterbug Supreme Complete every photo challenge given by Snaps 58 Blood Champion Attain the highest possible rank in Queen's Blood 59 The True Ultimate Party Animal Complete the Ultimate Party Animal side quest 60 PLAY ARTS Rest Spot Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in the Grasslands 61 PLAY ARTS Sweeper Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in Junon 62 PLAY ARTS Wheelie Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in Corel 63 PLAY ARTS Buggy Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in Gongaga 64 PLAY ARTS Tiny Bronco Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in Cosmo Canyon 65 PLAY ARTS Shinra Box Find and excavate a particular rabbit burrow with a chocobo in Nibel 66 Stuffed Moogle Complete all the Moghouse challenges 67 Stuffed Stamp Escape from Junon with all five Seventh Infantry soldiers alive 68 Stuffed Fat Moogle Destroy ten or more supply crates on the conveyor belt in Shinra Manor 69 Stuffed Bomb Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 70 Stuffed Chocobo Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 71 Stuffed Cactuar Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 72 Stuffed Fat Chocobo Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 73 Stuffed Tonberry Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 74 Space Ranger PLAY ARTS Figure Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 75 PLAY ARTS Starfighter Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 76 PLAY ARTS G-Bike Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 77 Queen's Blood Gameboard Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 78 3D Brawler Cloud Figurine Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 79 3D Brawler Pugilist Figurine Defeat the saucer brawler in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer, then exchange GP at a kiosk 80 3D Brawler Moogle Figurine Defeat the fat moogle in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer to unlock, then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 81 3D Brawler Dio Figurine Defeat Dio in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer to unlock, then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 82 3D Brawler Shiva Figurine Defeat Shiva in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer to unlock, then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 83 3D Brawler Ifrit Figurine Defeat Ifrit in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer to unlock, then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 84 3D Brawler Masamune Replica Defeat Sephiroth in 3D Brawler at the Gold Saucer to unlock, then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 85 Dio's Autograph Complete all the Musclehead Colosseum fights and then purchase with GP at an exchange kiosk 86 Loveless Poster Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 87 Save Crystal Exchange GP at the Gold Saucer 88 Rufus Shinra Cutout Take a photo of the Seventh Infantry soldiers next to the Rufus cutout in Junon

If you need helping completing some of these challenges in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, here are our guides for finding the Junon soldiers, solving the Card Carnival puzzles, finding the Cactuar rocks protorelic in Corel, and tracking down Queen’s Blood cards (to become the very best).