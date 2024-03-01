Once of the early side quests you’ll be tasked with in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is “Where the Wind Blows,” in which you’ll have to put together a missing part needed to fix a windmill. You’ll need to find a specific transmuter chip to build the part and then take down a specific fiend, the Quetzalcoatl, to get the materials for the part.

Below we detail where to find the Quetzalcoatl in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and how to get the Quetzalcoatl Talon.

How to get the Quetzalcoatl Talon in FF7 Rebirth

The Quetzalcoatl Talon comes from, as mentioned, the Quetzalcoatl. The Quetzalcoatl is a Classified Intel combat encounter, which means you’ll need to find a few lifesprings in the Grasslands area before it shows up.

Yes, you have to scan the lifesprings. If you just head to the area the Quetzalcoatl spawns in, the prompt to battle it will not appear at all.

If you’ve already unlocked the transmuter chip to make the windmill part, you should have already scanned two lifesprings, so you’ll only need to scan two more to make the Quetzalcoatl show up.

You can find four lifesprings around the Grasslands as marked below:

There are two more in the swamp area to the south, but the ones we point out above are the easiest to find. As you approach them, a bird will appear, hooting and leading you directly to the spring. Unlike later areas, the Grasslands region doesn’t have any complex caves, so you should be able to find them quickly.

Where to find the Quetzalcoatl in FF7 Rebirth

Once you scan the four lifesprings, the Quetzalcoatl Classified Intel will pop up on your map in the spot below:

Just head there, listen to the dialog, hold down Triangle, and put that bird-dragon-thing into the ground. It’s not a particularly tough fight, but if you’re having trouble, exploit it’s weakness by using ice-type attacks and materia, and lean on Barret’s ranged moves in a pinch.

After you beat it, it’ll drop the Quetzalcoatl Talon, so you can craft the needed part to fix the windmill.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginners guide, a rundown of side content rewards, a breakdown of the game’s length, and an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides like how to find things like ziplines in Costa del Sol, soldiers in Junon, or the Tonberry King boss in Corel, we have those, too.