‘From Whence Life Flows’ walkthrough and lifespring locations in FF7 Rebirth

“From Whence Life Flows” is a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth side quest that becomes available after completing the story portion in Cosmo Canyon. You’re tasked with helping Bugenhagen survey lifesprings around the area.

Completing “From When Life Flows” gives you the usual rewards you’d expect from a side quest at this point: EXP, along with affection toward a particular character, in this case Red XIII. You’ll also get a skill point book for Cait Sith, for some reason.

There are five lifespring survey locations you’ll have to go to with Bugenhagen, and he gives you a janky little map for each. Ditch his map and just head to the locations we point out to save you grief. Note that you do have to fight baddies before entering a few of the life springs. If you fail to protect all of the doors from the attacking fiends, you will not get 100% completion for the quest, and you won’t gain as much affection with Red XIII.

Below, we list out the locations of all five lifesprings as part of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s “From Whence Life Flows” side quest.

FF7 Rebirth ‘From Whence Life Flows’ lifespring locations

Lifespring Survey Station No. 1 location

This one is a bit south of the actual Cosmo Canyon town on the bottom floor area.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 2 location

This one is actually quite close to one of the Cosmo Canyon protorelic spots. Make sure to follow the path on the northern edge of the ruin-covered cliff to get here.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 3 location

This lifespring is in a cave under some ruins. You should be able to access it just from descending the cliff edge from north of the second lifespring survey station and heading straight.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 4 location

This one is also visible just from the regular ground floor of central Cosmo Canyon.

Lifespring Survey Station No. 5 location

This lifespring is the only one that’s a little bit tricky to reach. You’ll want to climb up the mountain using the path to the west of the lifespring until you hit Gliding Range No. 6 (marked with a star and arrow on our map above). Jump from here to the cliff across the way and follow the path until you see Gliding Range No 7. Again, glide across to the cliff straight ahead. After landing, turn right and head up the stairs. Take Gliding Range No. 13 to cross straight ahead and then use Gliding Range No. 14 to jump ahead again. After landing, you should be able to take the dirt path forward until you get to the lifespring.

