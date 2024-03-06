How to beat Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth

As you’re hunting for the protorelic in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you warp into the Fort Condor world and meet a familiar face. To get the protorelic, you’ll need to complete four grueling stages. Your primary objective is to destroy your enemy’s headquarters, but first you’ll need to get through their troops.

Completing all of the protorelics across the different areas also rewards you with a summon materia — though we won’t spoil who the materia is for. If you’re interested in the platinum trophy for FF7 Rebirth, you do need to beat all of Fort Condor and its hard mode levels. You don’t need to do the hard mode for the summon, but you do need to complete the protorelic for Junon in its entirety.

Learn more about how to play Fort Condor and a method to easily complete all four normal stages below.

How to play Fort Condor in FF7 Rebirth

First, you’ll need to understand the basics of Fort Condor:

There are two lanes where friendly and enemy units will traverse. Check the right side of the screen to see what your enemy is sending and counter their units accordingly.

The units follow a rock-paper-scissors system, but in this case it is defense (shield) > vanguard (sword) > ranged (bow) .

> > . Each unit has an associated ATB cost, which can be located in the top left of their portrait on the left side of the screen. To see how much ATB you currently have, check your ATB gauge in the top left corner of the screen.

Once you’ve summoned enough units of the same typing (defense, vanguard, and ranged) as your hero (Cloud, Tifa, and Barret), you can call them into battle.

Best Fort Condor strategy in FF7 Rebirth

The best strategy we’ve found is to use the Stronghold Defense Focused setup, and spam ballista and trebuchet units in front of their headquarters and outpost. Here’s a framework that can be used to beat each normal stage of Fort Condor:

At the start of the game, observe what units your enemy is sending and in which lane.

Counter their units according to the shield-sword-bow system by placing either an elite vanguard, elite enforcer or both in the respective lane.

Spawn a cleric behind your vanguard and enforcer to help keep them alive.

Continue to spawn elite vanguards, elite enforcers, and clerics until you’re able to build up a strong frontline or summon your heroes.

Spam ballistas and trebuchets in front of the enemy’s headquarters and watch as they whittle away its health.

Note, ballista and trebuchet placement is very important! Ballistas and trebuchets both attack whatever is in front of them. Ballistas will shoot an deceptively wide arrow, while trebuchets will launch a projectile at a fixed range. Place your trebuchets a little closer to the center of the battlefield to ensure that the projectiles hit the target.

If you’re struggling and seem to be getting overrun by units, you can change the overall difficulty of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will change how quickly your ATB gauge charges. On easy difficulty, your ATB gauge will charge significantly quicker than on dynamic difficulty.

The world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is huge, but we have your back if you need help. We have a beginner’s guide, list of side content rewards, and even an explainer on how to plan ahead for your Gold Saucer date.

If you need more nitty gritty guides, like how to find the Costa del Sol ziplines or where to find the Tonberry King boss, we have that, too. Or if you love Queen’s Blood, we have a card list.