How to find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square in Fortnite

One of the Eren Jaeger Fortnite quests requires you to find the “Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square.” Anvil Square is a fairly large place of interest in Fortnite’s sprawling map, and if you drop there, you’ll likely need to duke it out with other players. Our guide explains where to find the Jaeger Family Basement quickly.

Before you get started, note that you do need the battle pass in order to claim the Basement Key back bling reward. If you don’t have the battle pass, there’s not really a reason for you to head to this location.

Where to find Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square

In Anvil Square, head to the house in the southeast most part of the town. An entryway that faces east will take you down to the basement. We’ve marked the location below.

Once you get inside, there’s nothing particular of note. There may be a chest inside, but it’s not like a vault filled with loot. As you step foot inside, you’ll complete Eren Jaeger quest, rewarding you with the Basement Key back bling. That said, there’s no particular incentive to drop directly in Anvil Square for this quest, since there’s no extra rewards.

If you do drop directly to the Jaeger Family Basements, you may run into a ton of players also looking to complete the quest, especially if you do this closer to the day the quests launched. We dropped on launch day (April 11) and were met with dozens of other players scrambling to find the key and basement. As the season progresses, it’ll become a safer area to drop for sure.