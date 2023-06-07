 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 start?

When does ‘Wilds’ come out?

By Julia Lee
Four Fortnite characters look out over a huge map filled with jungle and ruins Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Mega season is coming to a close, with the Japanese cyberpunk-theme ending and Chapter 4 Season 3, titled “Wilds,” is arriving with a new theme focused on wildlife and exploration.

The Chapter 4 Season 2 season ends on June 2, and based on past seasons, we can roughly estimate when Chapter 4 Season 3 will start.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 start?

According to promotional material, Chapter 4 Season 3 will start on June 9. There will be downtime, which has yet to be announced, but the battle pass page in game notes that the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass will be unavailable starting “June 9 at 2 a.m. ET,” which is when we can probably assume that the downtime for the next season starts.

That said, downtime can take anywhere from two to five hours. We estimate that the Chapter 4 Season 3 release will be around the following time:

  • 1 a.m. - 4 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 4 a.m. - 7 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. JST on Japan/Tokyo

What’s coming in Fortnite’s ‘Wilds’ season 3?

There’s only been a few teasers for Wilds as of writing this, but we can see a jungle theme for the map, filled with vines and ruins.

There’s also a few skins that we’ve gotten looks at featuring new characters.

Alleged leaks also talk about a Transformers collaboration, which would make sense as the new movie is on the horizon. Unfortunately, as of this writing, we can’t confirm whether or not these leaks are real, but this image does include skins teased by Epic Games.

