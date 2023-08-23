When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 launch?

Fortnite sees a major update this week with the arrival of Chapter 4 Season 4.

The current season’s jungle-focus is set to make way for a heist theme, if teasers for new characters and points of interest are anything to go by.

Here’s everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 so far — and, crucially, when you can begin playing.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4’s release date is Friday, Aug, 25, with downtime starting at 2 a.m. ET.

Based on previous seasons — where downtime can take anywhere between two to five hours — we estimate the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 release time will be around the following:

1 a.m. - 4 a.m. PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 4 a.m. - 7 a.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. JST on Japan/Tokyo

Before Chapter 3 ends, be sure to complete as much of the Jujutsu Kaisen Break the Curse! event — alongside the current Battle Pass — as you can, before their related cosmetics are gone for good.

Additionally, it’s worth spending any remaining Gold Bars in your inventory ahead of Friday, as this currency expires before the season is out. If you weren’t aware, a promotion currently sees Exotic items and character services at a discount, so use it to give you the edge if scrambling for a last minute win to secure this season’s Victory Umbrella.

The latest Reboot Rally event also draws to a close this week, though you have until 9 a.m. ET on Saturday to get the latest round of rewards — meaning the start of the new season is the perfect excuse to invite some new or lapsed players.

What’s coming in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4?

With no live event to bridge the current and next season, or leaks from datamines or community sources to lean on, everything we know about what’s to come is from teasers by developer Epic and various content creators.

These teasers have revealed a heist theme for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. First, we’ve seen a number of characters confirmed so far, all of which will likely be Battle Pass skins. Our favourite is what appears to be a muscly fishstick.

DREAM BIG. MUSCLE IN. BIG CATCH.



…ARE YOU IN? pic.twitter.com/I7TgesSTDh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2023

Light-fingered or perhaps a more elegant weapon?



First though, are you in? pic.twitter.com/zDW8o1AIaY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2023

Fortnite just leaked me a skin, what do we reckon? pic.twitter.com/VvVNOo9gbl — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) August 22, 2023

Further posts give clues to other new additions, such as briefcase turret and heist bag items, while new points of interest which go heavy on a crescent moon iconography.

Finally, the official Payday Twitter account has had a strong reaction to the news of the heist theme — though we assume this is more of an overlap in themes (Payday 3 is out on Sept. 21) rather than a collaboration. But who knows!

Either way, plenty to look forward to. Are you ready to crack some vaults as hench fishstick?