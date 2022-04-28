 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to deal 100 damage with one bullet in Fortnite

Shotguns and sniper rifles are your friends

By Julia Lee
A Sniper Rifle with a Kitsune wrap in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

One of the Week 6 quests for Chapter 3 Season 2 in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode requires you to “deal 100 damage or more to an opponent with one bullet.” To do this, you’ll need some specific guns, as the majority of weapons are completely incapable of doing that much damage. Our Fortnite weekly quest guide explains how to deal 100 damage with one bullet easily.

The easiest way to accomplish the task is to use a sniper rifle or specific shotguns. You can use any of the following:

  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Heavy Sniper Rifle
  • Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Storm Scout (Exotic, purchased from The Foundation in Sanctuary)
  • Ranger Shotgun
  • Striker Pump Shotgun

For most of these, you’ll need to land a headshot to actually do 100 damage. But the higher the rarity, the more damage the gun does — so if you use a Legendary Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, it will deal over 100 damage with one bullet, even if it’s a body shot.

We recommend using a Heavy Sniper Rifle or Ranger Shotgun (which both deal over 100 damage on their own, without the need for a headshot or high-rarity version). However, if you can’t find one, you can upgrade a Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle to Legendary status at a workbench.

If you’re going with the lower-rarity headshot method, IO Guards make for easy targets. We recommend hunting them down in Command Cavern or The Fortress.

Once you complete this quest, you’ll get 20,000 XP, which should help you boost up your battle pass level substantially.

