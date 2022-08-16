 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite

You can find these in Dragon Ball vending machines, buy them from Bulma, or grab them from Capsule Corp drops

The Fortnite Surf Witch rides a Nimbus Cloud Image: Epic Games via Polygon

With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds.

You can grab these items from three places: Dragon Ball vending machines, the Bulma NPC, or Capsule Corp drops. Unlike the first two options, Capsule Corp drops are random, just like regular loot crate drops; they will appear as pill-shaped bottles on your map. Each package will drop one stack of three Kamehameha and one Nimbus Cloud.

You’ll need these items in order to complete the Dragon Ball quests and unlock the Shenron mount. Below, we’ve listed the locations for the Dragon Ball vending machines and Bulma — both good options to grab these items rather than waiting for a Capsule Corp drop.

Where to find Dragon Ball vending machines

There are three Dragon Ball vending machines on the map, and each one sells two stacks of three Kamehameha and two Nimbus Clouds for 250 gold bars each. We’ve marked their locations below.

Dragon Ball vending machine in Rave Cave location

A vending machine with a Dragon Ball on it in Fortnite Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

This vending machine is inside of Rave Cave, in the structured part of the bottom of the cave.

Dragon Ball vending machine near Coney Crossroads location

Another Dragon Ball vending machine in Fortnite to the left of Coney Crossroads Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

This vending machine is to the west of Coney Crossroads, in the decked-out party docks.

Dragon Ball vending machine in Rocky Reels location

A Dragon Ball vending machine in a dark room Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

This vending machine is in the western building in Rocky Reels.

Where to find Bulma

Bulma in Fortnite Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

Bulma is on a specific island to the east of Sanctuary. She sells two Nimbus Clouds and two stacks of three Kamehameha.

