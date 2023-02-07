How to get The Witcher’s Geralt skin in Fortnite

The Witcher’s Geralt is the mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1.

Similar to the likes of Indiana Jones and Wolverine from previous seasons, Geralt debuts halfway through the season exclusively for Battle Pass owners.

Unlocking these skins requires you complete a number of challenges, with additional cosmetics available if you wish to play further.

How to get The Witcher’s Geralt in Fortnite

To get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite, you must first purchase the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. The skin is available starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, but you must then complete five challenges from Page 1 of Geralt’s quests to get it.

You have until the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 to unlock Geralt in Fortnite. Once Chapter 4 Season 2 arrives, your chance to unlock this skin is gone for good, so act fast.

Fortnite Geralt challenges and cosmetics list

While the skin itself requires you complete a set number of challenges, each one also unlocks a bonus cosmetic.

Geralt Page 1 Challenges

Activate augments in different matches (5). — Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen

Complete bounties (3). — Muscle Memory Spray

Defeat a boss (1). — Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling

Emote in The Citadel throne room (1). — Igni Sign Emote

Deal melee weapon damage to opponents (500). — Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe

Complete page 1 quests (5). — Geralt of Rivia Skin

Geralt Page 2 Challenges

Geralt’s second page doesn’t activate for another three weeks — on Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. EST.

Elsewhere during this season, we’ve seen another Dragon Ball crossover.