 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to get The Witcher’s Geralt skin in Fortnite

How to unlock Chapter 4 Season 1’s mid-season skin

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new
Geralt from The Witcher casting a sign in Fortnite Image; Epic Games

The Witcher’s Geralt is the mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1.

Similar to the likes of Indiana Jones and Wolverine from previous seasons, Geralt debuts halfway through the season exclusively for Battle Pass owners.

Unlocking these skins requires you complete a number of challenges, with additional cosmetics available if you wish to play further.

How to get The Witcher’s Geralt in Fortnite

To get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite, you must first purchase the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. The skin is available starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, but you must then complete five challenges from Page 1 of Geralt’s quests to get it.

Geralt from The Witcher, as he’s seen in Fortnite, over a blue background Image: Epic Games via Polygon

You have until the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 to unlock Geralt in Fortnite. Once Chapter 4 Season 2 arrives, your chance to unlock this skin is gone for good, so act fast.

Fortnite Geralt challenges and cosmetics list

While the skin itself requires you complete a set number of challenges, each one also unlocks a bonus cosmetic.

Geralt Page 1 Challenges

  • Activate augments in different matches (5). — Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen
  • Complete bounties (3). — Muscle Memory Spray
  • Defeat a boss (1). — Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling
  • Emote in The Citadel throne room (1). — Igni Sign Emote
  • Deal melee weapon damage to opponents (500). — Witcher’s Steel Sword Pickaxe
  • Complete page 1 quests (5). — Geralt of Rivia Skin

Geralt Page 2 Challenges

Geralt’s second page doesn’t activate for another three weeks — on Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. EST.

Elsewhere during this season, we’ve seen another Dragon Ball crossover.

Loading comments...

The Latest

It’s 2023 and we’re all rereading Animorphs

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Pidgey be shiny?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Is the new Marvel Snap season pass worth it?

By Ari Notis
/ new

How to solve the Arithmancy door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

By Johnny Yu

This adorable rhythm game keeps kicking my ass

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Howl’s Moving Castle fashion collection captures the magic of the movie

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon