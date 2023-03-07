With Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 just a couple days away, it’s time to start looking to when the new season will launch and what will be in it. As Chapter 4 Season 1 comes to a close on March 8, the gate at Warden’s Watch has been destroyed and a red rift has opened in the sky. Epic has been, as always, quiet about the new season’s details, but there’s still plenty we can figure out on our own, though.

Let’s look at when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 launches based on clues and history, and then talk about what to expect from the new season.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 launch?

We learned that the official end date for Season 1 is March 8 from Epic’s announcement that Season 1 would be ending a few days earlier than expected. That fits since, historically, seasons ended and began over weekends. Typically, the servers go offline around 3 a.m. EST the day after the season ends and matchmaking ends about an hour before that.

Chapter 4 Season 2’s start date was confirmed by the Cipher quests that showed up with last week’s 23.50 update. The Cipher quests came with a “looping encrypted message” that reads “3.1.0.2.0.2.3.” or March 10, 2023.

Now that Epic has confirmed the date, we can expect the update to go live sometime in the morning of March 10, 2023.

What’s coming in Season 2?

SEASON 2 TEASER POSTERS pic.twitter.com/SZGdkilihf — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 6, 2023

A lot of leaks for the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 2 have had a distinctly neon cyberpunk vibe along with the name MEGA.

CHAPTER 4 - SEASON 2 THEME:



The next season will have a "Futuristic-Japanese" theme (Neo-Tokyo)!



Both @HYPEX & myself can confirm that this is indeed the next theme! pic.twitter.com/KZfQDd4oNe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023

There’s also expected to be a new location (mostly likely) called Neo-Tokyo and returning points of interest like an updated Lucky Landing, Loot Island which is likely a floating island, and Tilted Towers (but that one’s just speculation at this point).

SEASON 2 BATTLE BUS IMAGE!! pic.twitter.com/HbT4W0PwEE — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 6, 2023

Chapter 4 Season 1’s dirt bikes will stick around, but they’re expected to get a futuristic reskin. The Battle Bus will get a new look as well.

FORTNITE X ATTACK ON TITAN



Together with @HYPEX, I can confirm that Eren Yeager is the secret skin of the Chapter 4 - Season 2 Battle Pass! pic.twitter.com/nwYb9h7j4Y — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 1, 2023

Season 2 will also bring a bunch of new skins, along with their associated emotes and cosmetic items. Most notably, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan will be available as part of the Battle Pass, most likely to correspond to the final season’s part 3 release. Eren is expected arrive along with his Omni-Directional Mobility Gear that should work like Chapter 3’s web-shooters.

A bit later, expect Resident Evil 4’s Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield to show up — probably around the remake’s release on March 24.

At least two new STAR WARS skins will be released during Fortnite Chapter 4 - Season 2!



Both of these skins are set to be male, comment your guesses below!



(Information by @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/zhzgdC4Lxu — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 3, 2023

Also watch out for two Star Wars skins and some Force powers to go with them.

Season 2 is also expected to bring an official first-person mode to Fortnite.