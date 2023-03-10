Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass skins list, including Thunder, Imani, and Mizuki

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 offers, as per previous seasons, a battle pass and assortment of skins to unlock.

Headliners include “the galaxy’s premiere doomfluencer” Renzo the Destroyer, lizard and sushi chef Thunder, the “elegantly casual” Highwire, and tier-100 skin Mizuki.

Also joining the battle pass at a later date is Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan — similar to the likes of The Witcher’s Geralt and Indiana Jones in the role of bonus mid-season skin — which will require its own set of challenges to unlock.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 skins list

The complete Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 skins list is as follows:

Renzo the Destroyer

Imani

Thunder

Mystica

Stray

Highwire

Mizuki

To get skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends.

What follows is a closer look at each skin, as well as any unlockable styles available through further battle pass unlocks or quest rewards.

Renzo the Destroyer

Found on Page 1, automatically unlocked for battle pass holders:

Unlockable style: Renzo the Magnificent (reach level 8):

Unlockable style: Rococo Cloak-o (bonus reward after completing battle pass):

Imani

Found on Page 3, requires reaching level 14:

Unlockable style: Future-Fi Imani (reach level 20):

Unlockable style: Headliner Imani (quest reward):

Thunder

Found on Page 5, requires reaching level 26:

Unlockable style: Midnight Snack Thunder (reach level 32):

Unlockable style: Rumbling Thunder (quest reward):

Mystica

Found on Page 7, requires reaching level 38:

Unlockable style: Crimsonbloom Mystica (reach level 46):

Unlockable style: Wintersong Mystica (bonus reward after completing battle pass):

Stray

Found on Page 9, requires reaching level 54:

Unlockable style: Renegade Stray (reach level 62):

Unlockable style: Stealth Stray (quest reward):

Highwire

Found on Page 11, requires reaching level 70:

Unlockable style: Pack Leader Highwire (reach level 78):

Unlockable style: Bubblegum Highwire (quest reward):

Mizuki

Found on Page 13, River Empress Mizuki requires reaching level 86:

Unlockable style: Arrival of the Empress (reach level 94):

Unlockable style: Magmatic Mizuki (bonus reward after completing battle pass):

Best of luck getting the skins you want before the season ends!