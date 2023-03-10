When will Attack on Titan skin Eren Yeager be released in Fortnite

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger reels into Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Eren Jaeger is a battle pass exclusive, however, unlike the other battle pass skins, Eren Jaeger won’t be available until halfway through the season. Read on to find out the release date for the Eren Jaeger skin and Attack on Titan cosmetic items.

When does the Eren Jaeger skin come out in Fortnite

The mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger which is set to release on Saturday, April 15th.

Keep in mind, the date is not final and can change as the season progresses.

Attack on Titan cosmetic items in Fortnite

Along with the Eren Jaegar skin, Attack on Titan will have a spray, back bling, emote, harvesting tool, emoticon, wrap, and banner icon that can be unlocked after completing a series of challenge quests.

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Basement Key Back Bling

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Determined Eren Emoticon

Regiment Gear Wrap

Training Corps Banner Icon