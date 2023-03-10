 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Attack on Titan skin Eren Yeager be released in Fortnite?

When you can unlock Chapter 4 Season 2’s mid-season battle pass skin

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Attack on Titan’s Eren Yeager in Fortnite

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger reels into Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Eren Jaeger is a battle pass exclusive, however, unlike the other battle pass skins, Eren Jaeger won’t be available until halfway through the season. Read on to find out the release date for the Eren Jaeger skin and Attack on Titan cosmetic items.

When does the Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger skin release in Fortnite?

The mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, which has a release date of Tuesday, April 11th.

Originally scheduled for the following Sunday according to the in-game countdown on the season’s debut, the new date was revealed by Epic alongside a short teaser trailer, which also seems to confirm the addition of fellow Attack on Titan character Mikasa.

Attack on Titan cosmetic items list in Fortnite

Along with the Eren Jaegar skin, Attack on Titan cosmetics will include a spray, back bling, emote, harvesting tool, emoticon, wrap, and banner icon that can be unlocked after completing a series of challenge quests.

Eren Jaegar skin

Eren Jaeger under a spotlight in the Fortnite battlepass in front of a brownish background. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Eren’s Faceoff spray in Fortnite showing Eren Jaegar in front of fire Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Basement Key Back Bling

Basement Key back bling part of Attack on Titan’s inclusion in the Fortnite Battle Pass Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Attack on Titan Scout Regiment Salute emote in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Attack on Titan Titan Strike Harvesting Tool in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Determined Eren Emoticon

Attack on Titan’s Determined Eren Emoticon in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Regiment Gear Wrap

Attack on Titan’s Regiment Gear Wrap in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Training Corps Banner Icon

Attack on Titan’s Training Corp Banner Icon in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 Battlepass Image: Epic Games via Polygon

