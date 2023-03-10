When will Attack on Titan skin Eren Yeager be released in Fortnite?

Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger reels into Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Eren Jaeger is a battle pass exclusive, however, unlike the other battle pass skins, Eren Jaeger won’t be available until halfway through the season. Read on to find out the release date for the Eren Jaeger skin and Attack on Titan cosmetic items.

When does the Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger skin release in Fortnite?

The mid-season Battle Pass skin for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 is Attack on Titan’s Eren Jaeger, which has a release date of Tuesday, April 11th.

Originally scheduled for the following Sunday according to the in-game countdown on the season’s debut, the new date was revealed by Epic alongside a short teaser trailer, which also seems to confirm the addition of fellow Attack on Titan character Mikasa.

Attack on Titan cosmetic items list in Fortnite

Along with the Eren Jaegar skin, Attack on Titan cosmetics will include a spray, back bling, emote, harvesting tool, emoticon, wrap, and banner icon that can be unlocked after completing a series of challenge quests.

Eren Jaegar skin

Eren’s Faceoff Spray

Basement Key Back Bling

Scout Regiment Salute Emote

Titan Strike Harvesting Tool

Determined Eren Emoticon

Regiment Gear Wrap

Training Corps Banner Icon