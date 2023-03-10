 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find a rogue bike in Fortnite

You’ll need to ride a rogue bike through several POIs as part of the Syndicate quests

By Julia Lee
Two Fortnite characters ride on a tricked out motorcycle Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 has started, shaking up the map and adding new weapons and vehicles, like the rogue bike. One of the seasonal Syndicate quests will actually task you to drive a rogue bike at three different points-of-interest, but you’ll need to find a bike first.

Luckily, you can pretty easily find these motorcycles at and around the POIs. If you head to Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, or Neon Bay Bridge and run around, you’ll be able to find a bike pretty easily. We found them parked along the side of the road pretty frequently in the new areas.

The Fortnite Surf Witch rides a rogue bike while looking at another rogue bike
We’re on a bike and yet we found another bike.
Image: Epic Games via Polygon

All three locations are in the new southeast part of the map, so if you find one bike, you can just ride through all three, as long as it’s all within the circle.

The bike works pretty much the same way as the dirt bikes in the last chapter, so there’s not too much different there.

There are several other new mechanics added to the game, like the fancy Kinetic Blade that allows you to knockback enemies and travel short distances, which you’ll also need for a quest. Eren Yaeger will also be coming as a battle pass skin later in the season.

