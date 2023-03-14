 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Weekly Quests

Easily finish your battle pass by completing the weekly quests

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Girl in a rabbit hoodie leadning against a motorcycle in a futurisitic cyberpunk aesthetic city in Fortnite Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 2 started on March 10, and with it came a new battle pass, locations, and weekly quests and challenges. Finishing the battle pass can be difficult for the average player, but completing the weekly quests is an easy way to rack up battle stars to unlock all of the battle pass rewards. Weekly quests will remain available until the end of the season, so take your time!

Weekly quests release every Tuesday at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m EDT. Here’s a running list of all of the weekly quests in Chapter 4 Season 2 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 1 Quests

  • Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3) — 12,000 XP
  • Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25) — 12,000 XP
  • Land at MEGA City and then reach top 25 players (2) — 12,000 XP
  • Damage opponents with 3 different weapon types in a single match (3) — 12,000 XP
  • Get air time on a Rogue bike — 24,000 XP

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 0 Quests

  • Discover named locations near MEGA City (3) — 12,000 XP
  • Activate augments in a single match (3) — 12,000 XP
  • Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail (100) — 12,000 XP
  • Damage opponents with the Havoc Pump Shotgun (750) — 12,000 XP
  • Knock back players with the Kinetic Blade (3) — 24,000 XP

Loading comments...

The Latest

The 3D roguelike sequel to Hyper Light Drifter looks gorgeous

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

TCGplayer joins the game studios changing the industry by unionizing

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Pokémon’s Team Rocket blasts off for what may be the final time

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

This game fixes Myst by adding guns, demons, and a sick metal soundtrack

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to transfer old Pokémon from Bank to Pokémon Home

By Julia Lee

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Rowlet be shiny?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon