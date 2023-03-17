 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 character locations

Where to find each NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

By Julia Lee
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 currently has 12 characters around the map to buy items from, interact with, and potentially hire to join your crew. If you’re a completionist, you’ll want to grab all 12 for your collection.

The characters are all found in different points of interest, which we map out below. As you get close to them, you’ll notice a speech bubble or hire icon on your minimap, indicating where they are specifically. Our map points to their general location, but you’ll have to find them specifically, since they walk around.

If you head there and the character is missing, it’s possible that they were eliminated or hired before you got there. If you’re trying to grab all 12 characters for your collection, we recommend dropping on them to guarantee that you’ll get a chance to chat before they get swooped up.

A map of the Fortnite island, showing pings of each character location Graphic: Julia Lee, Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

The characters are as follows:

  1. CRZ-8
  2. Evie
  3. Garrison
  4. Longshot
  5. Mizuki
  6. Neuralynx
  7. P33ly
  8. Polar Patroller
  9. Remedy
  10. Stray
  11. Sunflower
  12. Thunder

Throughout the season, characters can be added or moved around the map. We’ll update this guide if these changes occur.

