How to get the Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Eren Jaeger Attack on Titan outfit has finally unlocked as part of the Chapter 4 Season 2 battle pass. However, rather than buying the outfit and accessories with Battle Stars, you’ll need to complete a handful of quests in order to get the cosmetics.

The quests involve using the newly added Attack on Titan-themed items, like the ODM Gear or Thunder Spear. You will very likely complete most of them just from playing Fortnite regularly, but a few of them require you to visit specific areas, so make sure to go out of your way to do those (if you want the skin).

Fortnite Attack on Titan Eren Jaeger quests

The Eren Jaeger Fortnite quests are as follows:

Complete Eren Jaeger quests (8) — Eren Jaeger outfit

Visit Guard Towers (5) — Scout Regiment Salute emote

Damage opponents while airborne (300) — Training Corps banner icon

Destroy structures with a Thunder Spear (50) — Regiment Gear wrap

Find the Jaeger’s Family Basement in Anvil Square (1) — Basement Key back bling

Hit opponents with ODM Gear attacks or a Thunder Spear (7) — Determined Eren emoticon

Hit the nape of different Titan Targets with ODM Gear attacks (4) — Titan Strike harvesting tool

Search Scout Regiment Footlockers (3) — Eren’s Faceoff spray

Swing from 3 different trees in a row using ODM Gear (1) — A World Without Walls loading screen

You will need to complete all eight quests in order to get the Eren Jaeger outfit. You have until June 2 to do so.

There are two more outfits from Attack on Titan: Captain Levi and Mikasa Ackermann. However, both of these skins are available through the shop for 1,500 V-bucks each. If you miss the skins during their current rotation, they’ll come back at a future time, so don’t stress too much about missing them. (The Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia skins grace the Fortnite item shop pretty frequently.)