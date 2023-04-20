How to turn on two-factor authentication in Fortnite

Adding two-factor authentication (2FA) to your Fortnite account adds a layer of security beyond just your password. You’ve almost definitely seen two-factor (or multi-factor) authentication elsewhere — it includes everything from dedicated authenticator apps to emails with a link to click to those codes you get texted to your phone. It’s another way to verify you’re really you.

Enabling that second layer of protection is a good habit to get into for all of your accounts, really, but Fortnite gives you some in-game rewards for doing it. Our Fortnite 2FA guide will explain how to turn on two-factor authentication and then we’ll explain the rewards you’ll get once you’ve done so.

How to turn on 2FA in Fortnite

To turn on 2FA for your Fortnite account (more specifically, for your Epic Games Store account), log into your account on the the Epic Games site and click on Password & Security — it’s the sixth link down.

This is where you can change your password or sign out everywhere. Scroll down to the bottom section to find the Two-Factor Authentication settings.

You’ll have three options:

Third-party authenticator app . This uses a dedicated app like Authy, or the Google (Apple and Android), LastPass (which is a paid service), or Microsoft Authenticator apps.

. This uses a dedicated app like Authy, or the Google (Apple and Android), LastPass (which is a paid service), or Microsoft Authenticator apps. SMS authentication . This sends a code to your phone for you to enter when you log in.

. This sends a code to your phone for you to enter when you log in. Email authentication. Similarly, this ends an email with a code for you to enter.

SMS and email are pretty straightforward — when you activate the option, it will send a code and you enter it. That turns on the 2FA and you’ll just repeat that process whenever you sign in.

The authenticator apps are a little different. When you first activate it, you'll have to either scan a QR code or enter a (very long) manual key to add Epic Games to the app. After that, when you log in, you’ll just have to open the app to grab the code. These apps generate new codes every minute or so, so you’ll have to have it open while you’re logging in.

You’ll only need to use these 2FA codes when you log in to your Fortnite (Epic Games) account from a new device or haven’t logged in within 30 days.

Fortnite 2FA rewards

Aside from peace of mind, Fortnite gives you a few in-game rewards for activating 2FA.

In Battle Royale mode, you’ll get the Boogiedown Emote.

In Save the World mode, you’ll get 50 Armory Slots, 10 Backpack Slots, and a Legendary Troll Stash Llama.