When will Purradise Meowscles be released in Fortnite?

Purradise Meowscles, everyone’s favorite buff calico cat, is a special battle pass skin in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3.
This iteration of Meowscles is a battle pass exclusive, however, it won’t be available until about halfway through the season.
When does the Purradise Meowscles skin release in Fortnite?
Based on the in-game countdown clock, Purradise Meowscles will release in Fortnite on July 6.
Note that often the release date for mid-season skins tend to change based on patches, so it’s possible it could drop a few days around this date.
Once the quests unlock, you’ll be able to earn the skin until the season ends on August 25 at 2 a.m. EDT.
Purradise Meowscles cosmetic items list in Fortnite
In addition to Purradise Meowscles himself, there’s a bunch of cosmetics and other goodies that you will be able to unlock come July 6. You can see them all below.
Purradise Meowscles skin
Purradise Meowscles loading screen
Calico-conut backbling
Calico Holiday wrap
Purradise Vibes music
Self Reflexing emote
Clawesome Meowscles loading screen
Calico-conut banner icon
Beach Breezer glider style
The original Beach Breezer glider is available from completing the week 7-8 weekly quests.
Purradise Pattern wrap
Dune Scooper pickaxe style
The actual Dune Scooper pickaxe is available via quest rewards for completing week 3-4 weekly quests.
Clawesome Meowscles skin style
Furmidable Meowscles skin style
Unlike the above rewards, this Meowscles style is from quest rewards, requiring you to beat at least 12 week 7-8 quests.
