When will Purradise Meowscles be released in Fortnite?

When you can unlock Chapter 4 Season 3’s mid-season battle pass skin

By Julia Lee
/ new
Purradise Meowscles in a tiger print style in Fortnite. It’s a buff body with a cute little calico cat face. Image: Epic Games

Purradise Meowscles, everyone’s favorite buff calico cat, is a special battle pass skin in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3.

This iteration of Meowscles is a battle pass exclusive, however, it won’t be available until about halfway through the season.

When does the Purradise Meowscles skin release in Fortnite?

Based on the in-game countdown clock, Purradise Meowscles will release in Fortnite on July 6.

Note that often the release date for mid-season skins tend to change based on patches, so it’s possible it could drop a few days around this date.

Once the quests unlock, you’ll be able to earn the skin until the season ends on August 25 at 2 a.m. EDT.

Purradise Meowscles cosmetic items list in Fortnite

In addition to Purradise Meowscles himself, there’s a bunch of cosmetics and other goodies that you will be able to unlock come July 6. You can see them all below.

Purradise Meowscles skin

Purradise Meowscles flexes in a floral print shirt and striped pants in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Purradise Meowscles loading screen

Purradise Meowscles triumphantly stands on a tree branch with a gun in hand. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Calico-conut backbling

A cat-head shaped coconut drink in Fortnite with fruit and a straw inside the top Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Calico Holiday wrap

Red tropical flower print over a teal background wrapped on a Fortnite gun Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Purradise Vibes music

A vinyl popping out of a square sleeve with red flowers on it in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Self Reflexing emote

The Fortnite Surf Witch holds up a cat-shaped mirror, admiring herself Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Clawesome Meowscles loading screen

Meowscles rides a velociraptor over a small stream in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Calico-conut banner icon

A flat black and white render of the calico coconut drink in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Beach Breezer glider style

The original Beach Breezer glider is available from completing the week 7-8 weekly quests.

A flamingo print Fortnite pattern on a glider Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Purradise Pattern wrap

A gold and white flower print on a Fortnite gun Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Dune Scooper pickaxe style

The actual Dune Scooper pickaxe is available via quest rewards for completing week 3-4 weekly quests.

A pink and white patterned shovel that is shaped with cat ears and a paw at the end in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Clawesome Meowscles skin style

Clawesome Meowscles in Fortnite, which is the same Meowscles as before but with a flamingo print shirt and pink pants. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Furmidable Meowscles skin style

Unlike the above rewards, this Meowscles style is from quest rewards, requiring you to beat at least 12 week 7-8 quests.

Furmidable Meowscles in Fortnite, which is wearing a tiger print outfit. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

