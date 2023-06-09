When will Purradise Meowscles be released in Fortnite?

Purradise Meowscles, everyone’s favorite buff calico cat, is a special battle pass skin in Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3.

This iteration of Meowscles is a battle pass exclusive, however, it won’t be available until about halfway through the season.

When does the Purradise Meowscles skin release in Fortnite?

Based on the in-game countdown clock, Purradise Meowscles will release in Fortnite on July 6.

Note that often the release date for mid-season skins tend to change based on patches, so it’s possible it could drop a few days around this date.

Once the quests unlock, you’ll be able to earn the skin until the season ends on August 25 at 2 a.m. EDT.

Purradise Meowscles cosmetic items list in Fortnite

In addition to Purradise Meowscles himself, there’s a bunch of cosmetics and other goodies that you will be able to unlock come July 6. You can see them all below.

Purradise Meowscles skin

Purradise Meowscles loading screen

Calico-conut backbling

Calico Holiday wrap

Purradise Vibes music

Self Reflexing emote

Clawesome Meowscles loading screen

Calico-conut banner icon

Beach Breezer glider style

The original Beach Breezer glider is available from completing the week 7-8 weekly quests.

Purradise Pattern wrap

Dune Scooper pickaxe style

The actual Dune Scooper pickaxe is available via quest rewards for completing week 3-4 weekly quests.

Clawesome Meowscles skin style

Furmidable Meowscles skin style

Unlike the above rewards, this Meowscles style is from quest rewards, requiring you to beat at least 12 week 7-8 quests.