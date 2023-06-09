Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass skins list, including Era, Rian, and Optimus Prime

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has many different battle pass skins to unlock, as per usual.

The most notable skins include Era, a cool woman who seems to be traveling through time, wrestler Mariposa, and of course, Transformers leader Optimus Prime.

Purradise Meowscles will also join the roster later on during the season, though you’ll have to specifically complete some quests in order to unlock him and his related cosmetics.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skins list

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skin roster is as follows:

Era

Trace

Rian

Relik

Mariposa

Lorenzo

Optimus Prime

To get skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends.

Era

Found on Page 1, automatically unlocked for battle pass holders:

Unlockable style: Iconic Era (reach level 78). This is actually an emote that changes Era’s style:

Unlockable style: Timeless Era (reach level 86):

Trace

Found on Page 2, requires reaching level 8:

Unlockable style: Rebel Trace (reach level 14):

Unlockable style: Luminary Trace (Week 1-2 quest reward):

Rian

Found on Page 4, requires level 20:

Unlockable style: Rockslide Rian (reach level 26):

Unlockable style: Stonewash Rian (Week 5-6 quest reward):

Relik

Found on Page 6, requires level 32:

Unlockable style: Deepwalker Relik (reach level 38):

Unlockable style: Wildguard Relik (Week 3-4 quest reward):

Mariposa

Found on Page 8, requires level 46:

Unlockable style: Midnight Mariposa (reach level 54):

Unlockable style: Dynamo Mariposa (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Lorenzo

Found on Page 10, requires level 62:

Unlockable style: Lorenzo the Dashing (reach level 70):

Unlockable style: Lorenzo the Reckless (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Optimus Prime (tier 100 skin)

Found on Page 14, requires level 94:

Unlockable style: Battle-Tested (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

At launch, there are least three more bonus reward skins to come, which will be unveiled in-game at a later date.