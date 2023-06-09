 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass skins list, including Era, Rian, and Optimus Prime

What skins can you unlock in this season’s battle pass?

By Julia Lee
The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass lineup, including Lorenzo, Era, Purradise Meowscles, Optimus Prime, and others Image: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has many different battle pass skins to unlock, as per usual.

The most notable skins include Era, a cool woman who seems to be traveling through time, wrestler Mariposa, and of course, Transformers leader Optimus Prime.

Purradise Meowscles will also join the roster later on during the season, though you’ll have to specifically complete some quests in order to unlock him and his related cosmetics.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skins list

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 skin roster is as follows:

  • Era
  • Trace
  • Rian
  • Relik
  • Mariposa
  • Lorenzo
  • Optimus Prime

To get skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends.

Era

Found on Page 1, automatically unlocked for battle pass holders:

Era, a woman in a black outfit with gold trimming and red eyeliner in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Iconic Era (reach level 78). This is actually an emote that changes Era’s style:

Era, dressed in a white dress with golden accessories in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Timeless Era (reach level 86):

Era in a teal green outfit with a hat in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Trace

Found on Page 2, requires reaching level 8:

Trace, a man in a moss-green jacket and glowing blue arms in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Rebel Trace (reach level 14):

Rebel Trace, instead in a black and white hooded jacket with glowing green arms in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Luminary Trace (Week 1-2 quest reward):

Trace in a yellow jacket covered in graffiti in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Rian

Found on Page 4, requires level 20:

Rian, a punk girl with blonde and red hair wearing a red cropped vest in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Rockslide Rian (reach level 26):

Rockslide Rian, which gives RIan a more outdoorsy green nature themed outfit in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Stonewash Rian (Week 5-6 quest reward):

Stonewash Rian, which gives Rian a denim vest and outfit in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Relik

Found on Page 6, requires level 32:

Relik, a man in a bone-like full-body suit in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Deepwalker Relik (reach level 38):

Deepwalker Relik, which gets a full black and blue suit, complete with helmet, in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Wildguard Relik (Week 3-4 quest reward):

Wildguard Relik, wearing an armor variant with dark green and orange accents in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Mariposa

Found on Page 8, requires level 46:

Mariposa, who wears a pink jacket and shorts and poses like a wrestler in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Midnight Mariposa (reach level 54):

Midnight Mariposa, who gets a skeleton-themed wrestling outfit and a layer of light blue body paint in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Dynamo Mariposa (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Dynamo Mariposa, who gets a green and black wrestling outfit and a silver mask. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Lorenzo

Found on Page 10, requires level 62:

Lorenzo adjusts his gloves in his beige button up and green trousers in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Lorenzo the Dashing (reach level 70):

Lorenzo the Dashing, who gets a face mask covering his nose and mouth, as well as a long blue jacket with orange accents in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Lorenzo the Reckless (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Lorenzo the Reckless, who is similar to his Dashing counterpart, but with indigo and gold accents in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Optimus Prime (tier 100 skin)

Found on Page 14, requires level 94:

Optimus Prime, as seen in Fortnite, raising his arm which has turned into a blaster. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Battle-Tested (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Optimus Prime’s Battle-Tested style in Fortnite, which adds dings and scratches to his usually nice paint job. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

At launch, there are least three more bonus reward skins to come, which will be unveiled in-game at a later date.

