Every weekly quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (so far)

Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 3 weekly quests give you something to complete as you work your way through the battle pass.

Finishing the battle pass can be difficult for the average player, but completing the weekly quests is an easy way to rack up battle stars to unlock all of the battle pass rewards. Weekly quests will remain available until the end of the season, so take your time!

This season, Fortnite quests work a tiny bit differently. Rather than getting five or six quests per week that you can do simultaneously, you will get three quests that have two parts each. This prevents you from knocking them all out at once, as you will need to complete part one to access part two. This season also didn’t start with a set of “week 0” quests the way other seasons did. We jumped straight into week 1, baby!

Weekly quests are released every Thursday at 6 a.m. PDT/9 a.m EDT. Here’s a running list of all of the weekly quests in Chapter 4 Season 3 of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Week 1 Quests

Stage 1 of 2: Travel distance while grinding (500)

Stage 2 of 2: Land at a ruins location and finish in the top 20 players — 20,000 XP

Stage 1 of 2: Damage opponents with the FlapJack Rifle or SMGs (2,000)

Stage 2 of 2: Spend bars to reroll augments (300) — 30,000 XP

Stage 1 of 2: Eliminate players at named locations (7)

Stage 2 of 2: Complete a job at the job board in different matches (4) — 40,000 XP

Get covered in mud and hit enemy players with the Thermal DMR (10) — 1 level

We’re not sure what the requirements are for getting the Thermal DMR/mud quest to appear, but among four Fortnite players at Polygon, only one of them had it show up. We’ll update this guide when we figure it out.

When do Fortnite weekly challenges update?

According to the in-game timer, weekly quests will usually release Thursday at the same time in all regions around the world. Sometimes we may get them at varying times, depending on the patch.

Here’s when Fortnite’s weekly challenges will release in your time zone:

6 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 9 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 3 p.m. CEST for western Europe / Paris

for western Europe / Paris 2 p.m BST for the U.K.

for the U.K. 10 p.m. JST for Tokyo

Similar to Chapter 4 Season 2, weekly quests will stick around until the end of the season, so take your time with the quests.