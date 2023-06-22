 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 character locations

Where to find each NPC in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Wilds key art, featuring several of the battle pass characters, including Optimus Prime and Purradise Meowscles Image: Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 currently has 20 characters around the map to buy items from, interact with, and potentially hire to join your crew. If you’re a completionist, you’ll want to grab all 20 for your collection.

The characters are all found in different points of interest, which we map out below. As you get close to them, you’ll notice a speech bubble or hire icon on your minimap, indicating where they are specifically. Our map points to their general location, but you’ll have to find them specifically, since they walk around.

If you head there and the character is missing, it’s possible that they were eliminated or hired before you got there. If you’re trying to grab all 20 characters for your collection, we recommend dropping on them to guarantee that you’ll get a chance to chat before they get swooped up.

A large map of the Fortnite island, showing where 20 different NPCs can be found, all numbered using blue pin icons. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Epic Games

The characters are as follows:

  1. Fennix
  2. Volpez
  3. Innovator Slone
  4. Aura
  5. Nia
  6. Guardian Amara
  7. Trace
  8. Peely
  9. Purradise Meowscles
  10. Remedy
  11. Triage Trooper
  12. Kitbash
  13. Beastmode
  14. Insight
  15. Longshot
  16. Munitions Expert
  17. Triggerfish
  18. Bryne
  19. Turk
  20. Riptide

Throughout season 3, characters can be added or moved around the map. We’ll update this guide if these changes occur.

