What’s new in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5: Guns, weapons, vehicles, and map

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is a return to Fortnite OG. The month-long season starts all the way back in the bygone era of 2018 and Chapter 1 Season 5. This season’s weekly updates will a tour through the latter half of Season 1, with the hotfixes each Thursday unvaulting new (old) weapons and vehicles from the past.

Let’s talk about everything new (well, everything old that’s new again) in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite OG map in Chapter 4 Season 5

The Fortnite map has reverted to the Chapter 1 map, and that means the return of POIs like:

Tilted Towers

Loot Lake

Salty Springs

Greasy Grove

Risky Reels

Fortnite OG guns and weapons in Chapter 4 Season 5

It’s not just the island that’s getting the nostalgia treatment in Fortnite OG. Old weapons are being unvaulted for the return to Chapter 1, including:

Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

There’s also the return of certain equipment:

Damage Trap

Grappler

Boogie Bomb

Fortnite OG vehicles in Chapter 4 Season 5

The first two vehicles out of the vault are:

Shopping Carts

All Terrain Kart.

More vehicles will be added weekly, so we’ll have to wait a bit for the return of planes.