What’s new in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5: Guns, weapons, vehicles, and map

All the unvaulted weapons and vehicles, and the returning POIs

By Jeffrey Parkin
Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 key art Image: Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is a return to Fortnite OG. The month-long season starts all the way back in the bygone era of 2018 and Chapter 1 Season 5. This season’s weekly updates will a tour through the latter half of Season 1, with the hotfixes each Thursday unvaulting new (old) weapons and vehicles from the past.

Let’s talk about everything new (well, everything old that’s new again) in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 4.

Fortnite OG map in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 map Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Epic Games via Polygon

The Fortnite map has reverted to the Chapter 1 map, and that means the return of POIs like:

  • Tilted Towers
  • Loot Lake
  • Salty Springs
  • Greasy Grove
  • Risky Reels

Fortnite OG guns and weapons in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite OG unvaulted Assault Rifle,&nbsp;Pump Shotgun, and Hunting Rifle Image: Epic Games

It’s not just the island that’s getting the nostalgia treatment in Fortnite OG. Old weapons are being unvaulted for the return to Chapter 1, including:

  • Assault Rifle
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Hunting Rifle

There’s also the return of certain equipment:

  • Damage Trap
  • Grappler
  • Boogie Bomb

Fortnite OG vehicles in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite OG unvaulted Shopping Carts and the All Terrain Kart Image: Epic Games

The first two vehicles out of the vault are:

  • Shopping Carts
  • All Terrain Kart.

More vehicles will be added weekly, so we’ll have to wait a bit for the return of planes.

