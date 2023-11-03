Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 battle pass skins list, including Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Spectra Knight

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 has many different battle pass skins to unlock, as per usual.

The most notable skins include Spectra Knight (a skin you can customize with numerous styles), Lil Split (a combination of Lil Whip and Peely), and Renegade Lynx (a combination of Renegade Raider and Lynx).

Since the season is shorter (only running for about a month, ending on Dec. 2), there are only 50 levels to this battle pass. There are fewer skins to get, but there’s also less time to play. The battle pass still costs 950 V-Bucks and there are still bonus rewards for playing more than 50 levels worth of Fortnite (though not all of them have been revealed yet.)

Here are all the battle pass skins in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 skins list

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG skin roster is as follows:

Spectra Knight

Lil Split

Renegade Lynx

Omegarok

To get skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels, and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends. Once the season expires, you’ll no longer be able to unlock these skins.

Spectra Knight

Found on page 1, automatically unlocked for holders of the battle pass:

You can unlock more styles for Spectra Knight by completing Weekly Quests.

Lil Split

Found on page 2, requires reaching level 8:

Unlockable style: Matcha Lil Split (reach level 14):

Renegade Lynx

Found on page 4, requires reaching level 22:

Unlockable style: Dark Storm Renegade Lynx (reach level 30):

Unlockable style: Magmatic Renegade Lynx (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Omegarok

Found on page 6, requires reaching level 38:

Unlockable style: Harbinger Armor Omegarok (reach level 46):