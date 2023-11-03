 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 battle pass skins list, including Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Spectra Knight

What skins can you unlock in this season’s battle pass?

By Julia Lee
Spectra Knight, Lil Split, Renegade Lynx, and Omegarok as they appear in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 has many different battle pass skins to unlock, as per usual.

The most notable skins include Spectra Knight (a skin you can customize with numerous styles), Lil Split (a combination of Lil Whip and Peely), and Renegade Lynx (a combination of Renegade Raider and Lynx).

Since the season is shorter (only running for about a month, ending on Dec. 2), there are only 50 levels to this battle pass. There are fewer skins to get, but there’s also less time to play. The battle pass still costs 950 V-Bucks and there are still bonus rewards for playing more than 50 levels worth of Fortnite (though not all of them have been revealed yet.)

Here are all the battle pass skins in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5.

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 skins list

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG skin roster is as follows:

  • Spectra Knight
  • Lil Split
  • Renegade Lynx
  • Omegarok

To get skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels, and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends. Once the season expires, you’ll no longer be able to unlock these skins.

Spectra Knight

Found on page 1, automatically unlocked for holders of the battle pass:

Spectra Knight in Fortnite, a blue, gold, and white woman in armor. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

You can unlock more styles for Spectra Knight by completing Weekly Quests.

Lil Split

Found on page 2, requires reaching level 8:

Lil Split in Fortnite, a combination of Peely and Lil Whip. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Matcha Lil Split (reach level 14):

Match Lil Split in Fortnite, who is a green tea-based variant of regular Lil Split. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Renegade Lynx

Found on page 4, requires reaching level 22:

Renegade Lynx in Fortnite, a pink-haired girl in a cat hat and vest. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Dark Storm Renegade Lynx (reach level 30):

Dark Storm Renegade Lynx in Fortnite, which is a dark tech version of Renegade Lynx. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Magmatic Renegade Lynx (bonus reward after completing the battle pass):

Magmatic Renegade Lynx in Fortnite, who is a fiery red and black variant of the base skin. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Omegarok

Found on page 6, requires reaching level 38:

Omegarok in Fortnite, a grizzly man in a tech suit with glowing blue eyes. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Unlockable style: Harbinger Armor Omegarok (reach level 46):

Harbinger Armor Omegarok in Fortnite, who is in a fuller suit of armor with a skull helmet. Image: Epic Games via Polygon

