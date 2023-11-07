Gnome locations in Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite’s gnomes first appeared all the way back in Chapter 2. But now that Fortnite OG has brought back the old Chapter 1 map along with a selection of old weapons and vehicles, gnomes have made a return as well. There are 10 gnomes scattered around the island.

Our Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 gnome location guide will show where to find every gnome in Fortnite OG so you can get a big XP boost.

Fortnite OG gnome locations

There are 10 hidden gnomes hidden around Fortnite OG’s revived Chapter 1 map. Each one gets you 20,000 XP for collecting it, which means there’s a total of 200,000 XP just waiting to be found. You can collect as many as you want (or as many as you can) in any match, but each gnome can only be collected once — period.

Junk Junction gnome location

To the northwest of Junk Junction, you’ll find a gnome by the base of the llama trash sculpture.

Risky Reels gnome location

Head to the northwest corner of Risky Reels, and you’ll find this gnome inside the fence behind a parked RV.

Wailing Woods gnome location

Inside the hedge maze at the heart of the Wailing Woods, work around to the southwest corner. You’ll have to destroy the cage around this gnome to collect it.

Lonely Lodge gnome location

Just a little to the east of the eponymous Lonely Lodge, look for this gnome by a small pond. It’ll be sitting in a folding chair under a no fishing sign.

Pleasant Park gnome location

Go to the southern edge of Pleasant Park (just south of the soccer field) and look for a small campsite to find this gnome.

Greasy Grove gnome location

A little northeast of Greasy Grove, you’ll find this gnome at the base of an Easter Island head (moai), surrounded by teddy bears.

Dusty Divot gnome location

There is a collapsed warehouse on the north side of Dusty Divot. Down the hill from there, you’ll find a small pond. The gnome is chilling on a pool float in the middle.

Paradise Palms gnome location

Head all the way to the edge of the island to the east of Paradise Palms. You’ll find this gnome standing solemnly by a pair of gravestones just north of a very tempting ramp.

Shifty Shafts gnome location 1

To the northeast of Shifty Shafts, look for a crashed Battle Bus on a hilltop. You’ll find this (upside-down) gnome at the front of the bus.

Shifty Shafts gnome location 2

In the mineshafts under Shifty Shafts, watch for the gnome-indicating HUD marker to show up behind a wooden wall — you might also see the glow of a chest. Smash through the wall to find the final gnome.