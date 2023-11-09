What is the new map and weapon loot pool changes in Fortnite OG’s Season 6 update?

Fortnite OG’s take on Season 6 is one of many Chapter 1 maps we’re seeing as part of a weekly refresh schedule.

The month-long season started all the way back in the bygone era of 2018 with Chapter 1 Season 5 and continues this week by throwing back to Chapter 1 Season 6. This season’s weekly updates will a tour through the latter half of Season 1, with the updates each Thursday unvaulting new (old) weapons and vehicles from the past.

Let’s talk about everything new (well, everything old that’s new again) in Fortnite OG’s Week 2 update.

Fortnite OG map changes for the Season 6 update

The Fortnite map continues to be modelled on the Chapter 1 map, this time around Season 6.

There was only one small change with the Season 6 update. While it doesn’t look any different on the map overview, there are strange things afoot at Loot Lake now that it has become a floating island. Whether it’ll move around as it did back in the day is another question...

Fortnite OG weapon loot pool for the Season 6 update

As Fortnite OG continues through its accelerated season, a second round of weapons have been unvaulted for Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 6.

Heavy Assault Rifle

Double Barrel Shotgun

Clinger

Six Shooter

Dynamite

There’s also the return of certain equipment:

Grapple Glove

Chiller Trap

Port-a-Fortress

Mounted Turrets

What has been vaulted in Fortnite OG Season 6?

Sadly, we’re also saying goodbye to some weapons and items out of the loot pool for Season 6. Some of the items that have been (re)vaulted include:

Remote Explosives

Impulse Grenades

Smoke Grenades

Port-a-fort (the smaller version of the Port-a-fortress that was unvaulted this week)

Fortnite OG vehicles for the Season 6 update

Season 6’s vehicles out of the vault are:

Quadcrashers

Driftboards

More vehicles will be added weekly, so we’ll have to wait another week for the return of planes.

