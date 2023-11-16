 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What’s the new map and weapon loot pool changes in Fortnite OG’s Season 7 update?

All the unvaulted weapons, vehicles, and returning POIs this week

By Jeffrey Parkin
Fortnite OG Week 3 update showing Frosty Flights Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Fortnite OG’s revival of Season 7 is one of many Chapter 1 maps we’re seeing as part of C4S5’s shortened season and weekly refresh schedule.

The month-long season started all the way back in the bygone era of 2018 with Chapter 1 Season 5 and continues this week by bringing back to Chapter 1 Seasons 7 and 8. This season’s weekly updates will a tour through the latter half of Season 1, with the updates each Thursday unvaulting new (old) weapons and vehicles from the past.

Let’s talk about everything new (well, everything old that’s new again) in Fortnite OG’s Week 3 update.

Fortnite OG map changes for the Season 7 update

Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 5 map with Week 3’s Season 7 and 8 additions Image: Epic Games via Polygon

The Fortnite map continues to be modeled on the Chapter 1 map, this time around Seasons 7 and 8.

There’s a big change this week with the return of the Frostly Flights POI in the southwest of the island. No other POIs from Season 7 returned, though.

Fortnite OG weapon loot pool for the Season 7 update

Fortnite OG Week 3 unvaulted weapons Image: Epic Games

As Fortnite OG continues through its accelerated season, a third round of weapons have been unvaulted for Fortnite OG Chapter 4 Season 7.

  • Flint-Knock Pistol
  • Minigun
  • Quad Launcher
  • Drum Gun
  • Tactical Submachine Gun
  • Combat Shotgun

There’s also the return of equipment like:

  • Poison Dart Trap
  • Itemized Glider Redeploy
  • Buried Treasure
  • Balloons

What has been vaulted in Fortnite OG Season 7?

Sadly, we’re also saying goodbye to some weapons and items out of the loot pool for Season 7. Some of the items that have been (re)vaulted include:

  • Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
  • Double Barrel Shotgun
  • Light Machine Gun
  • Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
  • Six Shooter
  • Suppressed Pistol
  • Suppressed Submachine Gun

Fortnite OG vehicles for the Season 7 update

Fortnite OG Week 3 unvaulted vehicles Image: Epic Games

Season 7’s vehicles out of the vault are:

  • X-4 Stormwing planes
  • Pirate Cannons

There’s one more week of updates before the new chapter, so we’ll have to wait one more week for the return of Ballers.

Looking to unlock this season’s Battle Pass skins quicker? You can find gnome locations for some easy XP.

