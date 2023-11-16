 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to find planes in Fortnite OG’s Season 7 update

Take to the skies in the unvaulted X-4 Stormwing

By Jeffrey Parkin
Fortnite OG player in a plane flying over the island Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Fortnite OG’s tour of Fortnite(’)s past continues this week with a return to Seasons 7 and 8. And that means that planes have returned to Fortnite with the unvaulting of the X-4 Stormwing plane.

Planes are scattered all over the map, in and around almost every named POI. Our Fortnite OG plane location guide will show you where to find planes and where planes spawn on the Fortnite OG map.

Fortnite OG planes spawn locations map

Fortnite OG plane locations map
Plane spawn locations via fortnite.gg.
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Epic Games via Polygon

Fortnite OG has unvaulted the X-4 Stormwing for the Week 3 update — along with the return of the Frosty Flights POI in the southwest. There are 16 locations around the Battle Royale map where planes might spawn.

X-4 Stormwing planes seem to spawn a lot more frequently than other vehicles. You’ll likely find them at almost every point on the map above — assuming another player hasn’t gotten there first and taken it.

Frosty Flights is actually your best chance to find a plane to ride with three spawn points in the region. You’ll also find plane spawn points near POIs like:

  • Lucky Landing
  • Shifty Sands
  • Tilted Towers
  • Haunted Hills
  • Dusty Divot
  • Tomato Temple
  • Risky Reels

Looking to unlock this season’s Battle Pass skins quicker? You can find gnome locations for some easy XP.

