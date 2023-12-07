How to get the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Solid Snake, star of the Metal Gear series and haver of one controversially nerfed ass, is a special battle pass skin in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1.

This skin is exclusive to the battle pass, added as part of Fortnite’s mid-season update for Chapter 5 Season 1. Like Indiana Jones, Geralt of Rivia, and Wolverine of Alberta, you’ll need to complete a number of challenges to unlock Solid Snake in Fortnite.

Here’s how to unlock the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite, plus a list of Solid Snake’s cosmetics and challenges for the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass.

How to get Solid Snake in Fortnite

To get Solid Snake in Fortnite, you must first buy the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass. The Solid Snake skin is available as of Tuesday, Jan. 23, but you’ll need to complete four challenges from Snake’s first page of quests to get the skin. (You can earn extra cosmetics for it by completing additional challenges.)

The Solid Snake skin is available until Chapter 5 Season 1 ends on March 8 at 2:00 a.m. ET. Once Chapter 5 Season 2 arrives, your chance to get this skin is over.

Fortnite Solid Snake Challenges and Cosmetics list

As mentioned, finishing four challenges from the first page will unlock the Solid Snake skin. You can complete challenges in any order, but need to complete four page one challenges to unlock page two challenges.

Completing all challenges from page two will unlock the Old Snake style, replete with eye patch and Tom Selleck mustache.

Solid Snake Page 1 Challenges

Hide in a cardboard box for 10 seconds (unlocks the Lying in Wait loading screen )

) Deal 250 damage to opponents within 10 meters (unlocks the Stun Knife pickaxe )

) Deal 50 damage to opponents with explosives (unlocks the Solid Profile spray )

) Deal 500 damage to opponents with assault rifles (unlocks the exclamation point emote )

) Break 2 security cameras or turrets (unlocks the exclamation point banner icon)

Solid Snake Page 2 Challenges

Deal 2,500 damage to opponents with a weapon that has a suppressor (unlocks the Tactical Advantage loading screen )

) Use EMP Stealth Camo 3 times (unlocks the Metal Gear Mk. II back bling )

) Use a hiding spot in 5 different matches (unlocks the Hidden? emoticon )

) Assist in opening three Vaults or hack three Train Heist Chests (unlocks the Slider glider )

) Damage 10 different enemy players before they damage you (unlocks the Snake skin wrap)

