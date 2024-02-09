Fortnite TMNT event quest schedule and Cowabunga rewards

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have returned to Fortnite via the TMNT Cowabunga event, and they’re bringing new weapons, quests, and rewards.

Our Fortnite guide will explain all there is to do with the heroes in a half shell, including a list of the Fortnite TMNT Cowabunga event quest schedule and all the rewards you can get.

Fortnite TMNT skins in the shop

If you’re just looking for the skins, the shop has you covered. There are skins for each brother — Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael — along with April O’Neil and (Master) Splinter. All six come with a corresponding Lego Fortnite skin.

There’s a bundle for all four turtles, the back bling, and their pickaxes for 6,400 v-bucks — currently on sale for 3,400. You can buy each one bundled with their pickaxe individually for 1,600 (or 1,500 for Splinter and April).

For the Shredder skin, you’ll have to look to the Cowabunga Premium Reward Track.

Fortnite Cowabunga event reward track and Premium rewards

For the Cowabunga event, you’ll be earning ooze for completing quests. That ooze can then be redeemed for rewards like ninja-themed emotes, wraps, and the Turtle Blimp glider.

If you drop a 1,000 v-bucks, you’ll upgrade to the Premium Reward Track. You’ll get all of the regular rewards plus a second set that includes things like back bling and pickaxes. You’ll also immediately unlock the Shredder skin and Lego style.

Fortnite Splinter Assignment: The Ooze War quest schedule

And how do you earn ooze to unlock those rewards? By completing quests for Splinter. There are six phases to his plan, and they’re all available until Feb. 27, 2024.

Phase 1: Stick to the Shadows is out now.

is out now. Phase 2: Gear Up! goes live Feb. 12 at 9 AM ET.

goes live Feb. 12 at 9 AM ET. Phase 3: Cowabunga Clash goes live Feb. 15.

goes live Feb. 15. Phase 4: Give ‘Em Shell goes live Feb. 18.

goes live Feb. 18. Phase 5: Showdown Shred goes live Feb. 21.

goes live Feb. 21. Phase 6: Shellebrate goes live Feb. 24.

There are eight quests in Phase 1, but you only need to complete five to get credit for the phase (and make progress toward that sweet, sweet Krang back bling). Each quest rewards 300 ooze.

Travel through sewer pipes in 3 different matches

Damage opponents with suppressed weapons

Search a Ninja Turtle Supply Drop

Use the EMP Stealth Camo item

Destroy objects

Visit the lair and then travel east

Purchase Ninja Turtle Weapons from vending machines

Do an impossibly difficult trick on a Driftboard

Ninja Turtle Weapons

Each of the turtles’ iconic weapons are making an appearance as well (by the way, these are actual weapons, not just the pickaxes you can get from the shop). You might find Leonardo’s Katanas, Raphael’s Sai, Michelangelo’s Nunchaku, and Donatello’s Staff in chests, supply drops, and vending machines.

These weapons give you an attack, air attack, dash attack, and a double jump. Each weapon starts with three charges that you’ll need for the air and dash attacks. Charges recharge after 10 seconds.