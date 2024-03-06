 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

C5S2 brings Greek mythology to Fortnite

By Jeffrey Parkin
Fortnite Titan’s hand dangling Pandora’s box Image: Epic Games
Fortnite's new season, Odyssey, is bringing some Greek mythology to the island. Fortnite Odyssey arrives on March 8, 2024, bringing Zeus, Cerberus, Ares, and other Greek gods.

Let’s look at when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 launches based on clues and history, and then talk about what to expect from the new season, and when we can reasonably expect the new Fortnite season to launch.

What time does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

Fortnite constellation of Zeus throwing a lightning bolt Image: Epic Games

With a launch date of Friday, March 8 expected, we can make some educated guesses about launch times based on history. Server downtime usually starts around 2 or 3 a.m. EST and typically last about four hours (give or take). That means we can reasonably expect Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 to go live around:

  • 1 a.m. - 4 a.m. PST for the west coast of North America
  • 4 a.m. - 7 a.m. EST for the east coast of North America
  • 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. GMT for the U.K.
  • 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris
  • 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. JST on Japan/Tokyo

What to expect in Fortnite Odyssey Chapter 5 Season 2

Toward the end of C5S1, an enormous hand erupted from the island not far from Ruined Reels. The Titan’s hand dangled a box from chains that players immediately set to destroying. With Pandora’s box opened, a fiery column (full of screaming souls) shot into the sky, setting up this Greek mythology-themed season.

Based on leaks and official hints, a new way to traverse the island is also expected to arrive with C5S2.

Fortnite C5S2 new skins and mythics

Several Greek gods (and other mythic beings) are expected to have skins in the new chapter, including Zeus and Hades — both of which have been teased already — and six other Greek gods. Presumably, they’ll all also get mythic weapons to go along with them.

Fortnite C5S2 new weapons

We also expect to see new weapons including a tactical shotgun and a DMR sniper rifle.

Fortnite C5S2 mid-season Battle Pass skins

As if Bending wasn’t enough, the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be able to arm up in Fortnite.

