Fortnite's new season, Odyssey, is bringing some Greek mythology to the island. Fortnite Odyssey arrives on March 8, 2024, bringing Zeus, Cerberus, Ares, and other Greek gods.

Let’s look at when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 launches based on clues and history, and then talk about what to expect from the new season, and when we can reasonably expect the new Fortnite season to launch.

What time does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

With a launch date of Friday, March 8 expected, we can make some educated guesses about launch times based on history. Server downtime usually starts around 2 or 3 a.m. EST and typically last about four hours (give or take). That means we can reasonably expect Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 to go live around:

1 a.m. - 4 a.m. PST for the west coast of North America

for the west coast of North America 4 a.m. - 7 a.m. EST for the east coast of North America

for the east coast of North America 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. GMT for the U.K.

for the U.K. 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. CET for western Europe/Paris

for western Europe/Paris 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. JST on Japan/Tokyo

What to expect in Fortnite Odyssey Chapter 5 Season 2

PANDORA'S BOX HAS OPENED ‼️



5 DAYS REMAIN TILL FORTNITE SEASON 2! ️ pic.twitter.com/d12zCVtPRf — Rezztro (@Rezztro) March 3, 2024

Toward the end of C5S1, an enormous hand erupted from the island not far from Ruined Reels. The Titan’s hand dangled a box from chains that players immediately set to destroying. With Pandora’s box opened, a fiery column (full of screaming souls) shot into the sky, setting up this Greek mythology-themed season.

SEASON 2 TEASER ‼️ #Fortnite



"You know how you can walk or sprint when competing? Let’s say you’ll be able to do something else…" — Might be flying, considering Mark's "Wings" teaser. pic.twitter.com/CKxa2Dml5p — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 5, 2024

Based on leaks and official hints, a new way to traverse the island is also expected to arrive with C5S2.

Fortnite C5S2 new skins and mythics

10 DAYS LEFT UNTIL SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/EGvwnWtkoA — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 27, 2024

Several Greek gods (and other mythic beings) are expected to have skins in the new chapter, including Zeus and Hades — both of which have been teased already — and six other Greek gods. Presumably, they’ll all also get mythic weapons to go along with them.

Fortnite C5S2 new weapons

UPCOMING DMR - Fortnite are currently playtesting a DMR with decent looking stats (could slightly change) ‼️



• Damage: 58/61/64/67/70

• Builds Damage: 63/67/70/74/77

• Headshot Damage: 102/107/112/117/123

• Reload Time: 2.8s/.../2.1s

• Clip Size: 7

• Fire Rate 1.5 pic.twitter.com/z4l3AY8Imz — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 29, 2024

We also expect to see new weapons including a tactical shotgun and a DMR sniper rifle.

Fortnite C5S2 mid-season Battle Pass skins

FORTNITE X AVATAR IS COMING TO THE GAME!!



- Aang Skin (Event Pass)

- Appa Glider (Event Pass)

- Event ends on May 3rd!

- Item Shop Skins



(via @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/haMX8dpJ4M — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 25, 2024

As if Bending wasn’t enough, the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be able to arm up in Fortnite.