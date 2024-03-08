What are the new map and weapon loot pool changes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 2 is dubbed “Myths and Mortals,” and is full of gods and prominent figures from Greek mythology. The island has also gained points of interest based off of these myths.

It’s no surprise that you’ll see the likes of Zeus, Cerberus, and Artemis roaming around the island (and you can unlock them as skins via the battle pass). There are quite a few other things going around the island, including an updated loot pool with mythics that drop specifically from these NPCs.

Below we explain the map and loot pool changes for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite map changes for the Chapter 5 Season 2 update

The map has been updated with tons of locations from Greek mythology, including The Underworld, Mount Olympus, and the Brawler’s Battleground (home to Fortnite’s rendition of Ares). You can see the full map below:

Fortnite weapon loot pool for the Chapter 5 Season 2 update

These weapons have been unvaulted for the new season:

Midas’ Drum Gun

Drum Gun

Hand Cannon

Impulse Grenade

Chug Splash

These are also new items added for Chapter 5 Season 2:

Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle

Warforged Assault Rifle

Drum Gun (epic and legendary)

Zeus’ Huntress DMR

Huntress DMR

Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hades’ Harbinger SMG

Harbinger SMG

Thunderbolt of Zeus

Wings of Icarus

Shield Bubble Jr.

Some of the weapons in the above list will only drop from taking on the respective boss. For example, you’ll get the mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle for eliminating Ares. These bosses do appear to drop medallions, too, just like last season.

What has been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Striker AR

Enforcer AR

Hyper SMG

Thunder Burst SMG

Ballistic Shield

Lock On Pistol

Grapple Blade

Anvil Rocket Launcher

EMP Stealth Camo

Cardboard Box

Crash Pad Jr.

Banana

In addition to the above, the specialty weapons dropped by bosses (like Montague’s Nemesis AR) have been vaulted, since those are no longer featured bosses. These versions of boss medallions have also been vaulted, though as mentioned above, there are new versions of boss medallions that fit with the season’s theme now.