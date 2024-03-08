 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What are the new map and weapon loot pool changes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

What weapons are new and which weapons got vaulted?

By Julia Lee
Several Greek gods including Zeus and Aphrodite pose with guns in Fortnite Image: Epic Games
Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 2 is dubbed “Myths and Mortals,” and is full of gods and prominent figures from Greek mythology. The island has also gained points of interest based off of these myths.

It’s no surprise that you’ll see the likes of Zeus, Cerberus, and Artemis roaming around the island (and you can unlock them as skins via the battle pass). There are quite a few other things going around the island, including an updated loot pool with mythics that drop specifically from these NPCs.

Below we explain the map and loot pool changes for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite map changes for the Chapter 5 Season 2 update

The map has been updated with tons of locations from Greek mythology, including The Underworld, Mount Olympus, and the Brawler’s Battleground (home to Fortnite’s rendition of Ares). You can see the full map below:

A map of the Chapter 5 Season 2 map for Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

Fortnite weapon loot pool for the Chapter 5 Season 2 update

Cerberus with a green glow and a specialized gun as seen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Image: Epic Games

These weapons have been unvaulted for the new season:

  • Midas’ Drum Gun
  • Drum Gun
  • Hand Cannon
  • Impulse Grenade
  • Chug Splash

These are also new items added for Chapter 5 Season 2:

  • Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Warforged Assault Rifle
  • Drum Gun (epic and legendary)
  • Zeus’ Huntress DMR
  • Huntress DMR
  • Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Gatekeeper Shotgun
  • Hades’ Harbinger SMG
  • Harbinger SMG
  • Thunderbolt of Zeus
  • Wings of Icarus
  • Shield Bubble Jr.

Some of the weapons in the above list will only drop from taking on the respective boss. For example, you’ll get the mythic Ares’ Warforged Assault Rifle for eliminating Ares. These bosses do appear to drop medallions, too, just like last season.

What has been vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

  • Striker AR
  • Enforcer AR
  • Hyper SMG
  • Thunder Burst SMG
  • Ballistic Shield
  • Lock On Pistol
  • Grapple Blade
  • Anvil Rocket Launcher
  • EMP Stealth Camo
  • Cardboard Box
  • Crash Pad Jr.
  • Banana

In addition to the above, the specialty weapons dropped by bosses (like Montague’s Nemesis AR) have been vaulted, since those are no longer featured bosses. These versions of boss medallions have also been vaulted, though as mentioned above, there are new versions of boss medallions that fit with the season’s theme now.

