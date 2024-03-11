Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins list, including Zeus, Hades, and Aphrodite

Fortnite Battle Royale's new season, Myths & Mortals, brings the Greek gods and other mythological beings to the Battle Pass as unlockable skins.

Our Fortnite skins guide will list all seven skins on the Myths & Mortals battle pass and the levels you’ll have to reach to unlock them during Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite Myths & Mortals Chapter 5 Season 2 skins list

The Fortnite Myths & Mortals Battle Pass skins include:

Cerberus

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Medusa

Zeus

Artemis

Hades

To get these skins, you must first purchase the battle pass, earn XP to unlock levels, and progress to their respective tiers before the season ends.

Fortnite C5S2 Cerberus Battle Pass skin

You’ll unlock the first Cerberus skin when you purchase the Battle Pass.

Reaching level 8 gets you access to the Immortal Cerberus skin.

Fortnite C5S2 Aphrodite Battle Pass skin

The first Aphrodite skin appears on page 3 of the Battle Pass and unlocks at level 14.

Immortal Aphrodite is on the next page and unlocks at level 20.

Fortnite C5S2 Poseidon Battle Pass skin

Poseidon appears on the fifth page of the Battle Pass and unlocks at level 26.

Immortal Poseidon unlocks at level 32.

After you’ve collected the rest of the Battle Pass rewards, Magmatic Poseidon is a skin on the first page of the Bonus Rewards.

Fortnite C5S2 Medusa Battle Pass skin

The base Medusa skin unlocks at level 38 on the seventh page of the Battle Pass.

Gorgon Warrior Medusa unlocks at level 46.

Fortnite C5S2 Zeus Battle Pass skin

Zeus shows up on the ninth page of the Battle Pass and unlocks at level 54.

Conqueror Zeus unlocks at level 62.

Immortal Zeus unlocks on the second page of the Bonus Rewards.

Fortnite C5S2 Artemis Battle Pass skin

You’ll find Artemis on the 11th page of the Battle Pass. She unlocks at level 70.

Immortal Artemis unlocks at level 78.

Elysian Artemis unlocks on the third page of the Bonus Rewards.

Fortnite C5S2 Hades Battle Pass skin

Hades is on the 13th page of the Battle Pass and unlocks at level 86.

At level 94, you’ll unlock the Dark Transformation emote for Hades.

Lethean Hades is on the fourth page of Bonus Rewards.