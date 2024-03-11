All Weapons Bunker locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Weapons Bunkers have replaced the Underground’s weapon stashes in Fortnite as of Chapter 5 Season 2, Myths & Mortals. Each one grants you gear — if you can find it.

Our Fortnite guide will show you all Weapons Bunker locations in Chapter 5 Season 2, and let you know how to get inside.

All Fortnite Weapons Bunker locations

There are nine Weapons Bunkers around the island — they’re in a vague ring shape with Restored Reels at the center. You’ll find them near the named locations Rebel’s Roost, Lavish Lair, Classy Courts, Reckless Railways, Mount Olympus, Fencing Fields, Pleasant Piazza, Grim Gate, and The Underworld.

Each Weapons Bunker is out in the open on a small concrete slab. There might be boxes around it. You can’t get to them right away, though.

How do Weapons Bunkers work in Fortnite C5S2?

Until the third storm circle, the Weapons Vaults are chained and inaccessible. Once the third storm hits, though, the doors will be opened.

Inside, you’ll find several weapons, at least one chest, and a weapon mod bench. You might also find some stacks of gold bars — destroy them with your pickaxe to pick them up.

Rebel’s Roost Weapons Bunker location

In the northwest of the island, the Rebel’s Roost Weapons Bunker is south of Rebel’s Roost and west of Lavish Lair. Look for it along the road near a gas station.

Lavish Lair Weapons Bunker location

Directly east of Lavish Lair and across the river, you’ll find another Weapons Bunker on top of the hill.

Classy Courts Weapons Bunker location

A bit south of Classy Courts, look for the watchtower along the railroad tracks. The Weapons Bunker is just to the east.

Reckless Railways Weapons Bunker location

Head south from Reckless Railways along the train tracks. At the first bridge, head up and you’ll find the Weapons Bunker just to the east.

Mount Olympus Weapons Bunker location

The Weapons Bunker near Mount Olympus is a bit to the west along the main road leading up to it.

Fencing Fields Weapons Bunker location

Head to the windmill to the south of Fencing Fields to find another Weapons Bunker.

Pleasant Piazza Weapons Bunker location

The Weapons Bunker near Pleasant Piazza is across the road to the south-southwest.

Grim Gate Weapons Bunker location

There are two bridges leading up toward Grim Gate. The Weapons Bunker is near the western one right along the road.

The Underworld Weapons Bunker location

The final Weapons Bunker is just a little southwest of the main entrance to The Underground.