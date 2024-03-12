 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

All Shadow Briefings locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Get supply drops, vehicles, buried treasure, and bounties

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Fortnite C5S2 Shadow Briefing computer Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Shadow Briefings have replaced the job boards in Fortnite as of Chapter 5 Season 2, Myths & Mortals. These computers are scattered all across the island and will give you bounties, vehicles, maps to buried treasure, and supply drops for 100 gold bars.

Our Fortnite guide will show you all Shadow Briefings locations in Chapter 5 Season 2 and how to accept a Shadow Briefing.

All Fortnite Shadow Briefing locations in Fortnite

Fortnite C5S2 Shadow Briefing locations map Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Epic Games via Polygon

There are Shadow Briefing computers all across the island. Basically, if you’re near a named POI, you’re not too far from one.

Fortnite C5S2 Shadow Briefing icon Image: Epic Games via Polygon

The best way to find them is to watch for the icon to appear on your minimap. It’s a magnifying glass over three block shapes (papers? a computer?).

How to accept Shadow Briefings in Fortnite C5S2

Once you find a Shadow Briefing computer, all you have to do to accept the Shadow Briefing is pay 100 gold bars.

There are four kinds of briefing:

  • Bounty: Sets a bounty on a nearby player
  • Vehicle: Spawns a vehicle nearby
  • Supply Drop: Initiates a supply drop nearby
  • Buried Treasure: Puts two points on your map where you can find buried chests

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

When will Korra get added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Why Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop collab looks a little weird

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Scream brings back Neve Campbell as franchise returns to the drawing board, again

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Fortnite’s old map locations are weirdly sad right now

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Taste of Things and other movies where food has never looked better

By Joshua Rivera and Polygon Staff
/ new

X-Men ’97’s showrunner has been fired a week before its premiere

By Joshua Rivera
/ new