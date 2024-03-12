All Shadow Briefings locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Shadow Briefings have replaced the job boards in Fortnite as of Chapter 5 Season 2, Myths & Mortals. These computers are scattered all across the island and will give you bounties, vehicles, maps to buried treasure, and supply drops for 100 gold bars.

Our Fortnite guide will show you all Shadow Briefings locations in Chapter 5 Season 2 and how to accept a Shadow Briefing.

All Fortnite Shadow Briefing locations in Fortnite

There are Shadow Briefing computers all across the island. Basically, if you’re near a named POI, you’re not too far from one.

The best way to find them is to watch for the icon to appear on your minimap. It’s a magnifying glass over three block shapes (papers? a computer?).

How to accept Shadow Briefings in Fortnite C5S2

Once you find a Shadow Briefing computer, all you have to do to accept the Shadow Briefing is pay 100 gold bars.

There are four kinds of briefing: