Korra, the Avatar from The Legend of Korra, is coming to Fortnite at the midseason point of Chapter 5 Season 2, Myths & Mortals.

Like Indiana Jones, Geralt of Rivia, Wolverine, and Solid Snake, the Korra skin is exclusive to the Battle Pass. Based on previous skins in previous seasons, you’ll probably also need to complete a number of challenges to unlock Korra in Fortnite.

Here’s how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

When will Korra get added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

To get Korra in Fortnite, you must first have the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass. The Korra skin will become available sometime around the mid-season point, probably around April 6, 2024, give or take a few days.

FORTNITE X AVATAR IS COMING TO THE GAME!!



- Aang Skin (Event Pass)

- Appa Glider (Event Pass)

- Event ends on May 3rd!

- Item Shop Skins



(via @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/haMX8dpJ4M — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 25, 2024

Presumably, this will be the same time that the rest of the (rumored) Avatar: The Last Airbender skins arrive.

It’s not currently clear if the Korra skin will be a reward from a standalone quest like Solid Snake, or part of a larger event like the Shredder skins were during the TMNT Cowabunga event.