Filed under:

When will Korra get added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Korra is a mid-season Battle Pass skin for Chapter 5 Season 2

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Fortnite C5S2 preview of the Korra skin Image: Epic Games via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Korra, the Avatar from The Legend of Korra, is coming to Fortnite at the midseason point of Chapter 5 Season 2, Myths & Mortals.

Like Indiana Jones, Geralt of Rivia, Wolverine, and Solid Snake, the Korra skin is exclusive to the Battle Pass. Based on previous skins in previous seasons, you’ll probably also need to complete a number of challenges to unlock Korra in Fortnite.

Here’s how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

When will Korra get added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

To get Korra in Fortnite, you must first have the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass. The Korra skin will become available sometime around the mid-season point, probably around April 6, 2024, give or take a few days.

Presumably, this will be the same time that the rest of the (rumored) Avatar: The Last Airbender skins arrive.

It’s not currently clear if the Korra skin will be a reward from a standalone quest like Solid Snake, or part of a larger event like the Shredder skins were during the TMNT Cowabunga event.

