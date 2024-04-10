 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time does the Avatar: Elements event start in Fortnite?

Aang will be available as part of the event starting on April 12

By Julia Lee
Aang and Appa from Avatar: The Last Airbender stuck in the iceberg and approached by Katara, but it’s actually in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games
Avatar: Elements is a Fortnite event in Chapter 5 Season 2. An Avatar collaboration, it brings characters from both The Legend of Korra and The Last Airbender to the game. While Korra is part of the battle pass, The Last Airbender crew is joining the game as part of the Avatar: Elements event.

The event will likely feature a mini-pass event, similar to the Jujutsu Kaisen and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles events, rewarding cosmetics in exchange for completing quests.

Here’s when the Avatar: Elements event starts in your time zone, plus some details about what to expect from the event in Fortnite.

What time does the Avatar: Elements event start in Fortnite?

Avatar: Elements starts on Friday, April 12, in Fortnite at varying times based on your time zone:

  • 6 a.m. PDT for the west coast of North America
  • 9 a.m. EDT for the east coast of North America
  • 2 p.m. BST for the U.K.
  • 3 p.m. CEST for western Europe/Paris
  • 10 p.m. JST for Japan/Tokyo
  • 11 p.m. AEDT for Australia/Sydney

What cosmetics are part of the Avatar collab in Fortnite?

You could already get Korra as part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass, but a few of the characters from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series have joined the fray.

You can grab Toph, Zuko, and Katara for 2,000 v-bucks each, each coming with their own backbling, pickaxe, and Lego Fortnite style. You can also buy a bundle with Zuko and Katara for 3,200 v-bucks. There’s also the Air Flurry emote for 500 v-bucks, which replicates Aang’s iconic airbending marble trick from the Kyoshi Island episode of the show.

Katara, Zuko, and Toph as seen in Fortnite. Image: Epic Games

However, if you want Aang, you’ll have to wait for the Avatar: Elements event to start. Based on previous events, Aang will likely be a part of a mini battle pass-like rewards track. For around 1,000 v-bucks, you’ll be able to unlock Aang, as well as several other cosmetics, as long as you put in the work and grind the cosmetics out by doing quests.

Based on past reward track events, like the Jujutsu Kaisen event, we can likely expect Aang’s outfit to eventually hit the Fortnite shop as a regular skin you can purchase down the line. However, the other cosmetics, emotes, and the special version of Aang in the Avatar state may not come back. (The basic Yuji Itadori skin and his pickaxe came back to the shop, but neither the Streetwear version of the skin nor any of the other cosmetics have come back as of writing this.)

