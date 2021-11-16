Naruto is now in Fortnite, along with the rest of Team 7

Naruto and the rest of Team 7 have finally arrived in Fortnite. The collaboration will come with four different characters from the series and several other Naruto-themed cosmetics.

After the game’s most recent update, Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and even Kakashi all have in-game skins, and most will have outfit variants as well. The crossover event also includes other cosmetics like a glider, several pickaxes, a few back blings, two different emotes and some loading screens.

Cosmetics aren’t the only thing in the crossover either. Fortnite has also added Kakashi as an NPC to give players quests. The Paper Bomb Kunai has also arrived in-game as a new weapon and Epic created a Naruto-themed Featured Hub which includes a recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village.

All of the Fortnite changes are live now, and the skins are available in the Fortnite item shop. Players can purchase most of the skins individually, or in bundles with one for Naruto and Kakashi and one for Sakura and Sasuke.