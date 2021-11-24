Fortnite Chapter 2 will end on Dec. 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end, a little over two years after it started. The chapter finale will come in a huge event called The End, which is set to begin in-game on Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. EST.

Like many other events, The End will be an in-game playlist that players will be able to queue for up to 30 minutes ahead of its scheduled start time. The End will be a one-time-only event, which means that you won’t be able to view it in replays and Epic will never run it again after it’s over — whenever that may be.

Fortnite’s Chapter 1 finale was the biggest in-game event ever, at the time, and included the game being taken completely offline for several hours. While the practical reason for this was to update the game and its servers, it also resulted in hundreds of thousands of players watching Twitch streams of the game’s offline message waiting for it to come back. When Fortnite’s servers finally returned, players were greeted with a whole new map for the first time in the game’s history.

While Epic is keeping quiet about what exactly The End will entail, it’s possible that Chapter 3 could involve another brand new map, or even a larger shake-up to Fortnite.