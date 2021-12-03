Fortnite’s Chapter 2 ending event: When and how to watch

Fortnite’s second chapter is finally coming to an end this week, which means it’s time for a new in-game event. Epic has been tight-lipped about what exactly this new event will include — and whether or not the game will have downtime before the next chapter — but we at least know a few things to help players get ready.

The Chapter 2 Finale event will begin on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. ET, according to the game’s Twitter account. As with previous events, the playlist will become available 30 minutes before the event begins, which is when players should log in to make sure they don’t miss it. Also similar to past events, this will be a one-time-only event, meaning that if you miss it, there’s no going back to see it again. This finale will also mark the end of the current season 8 battle pass.

Chapter 2 Finale I 12.4.21 I 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Qh8GZAnQ63 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2021

One thing we don’t know about the finale event is whether players will be able to play Fortnite after it ends. Chapter 3 is certainly on the way, but it’s possible that Fortnite goes through some downtime before the new season and chapter begin. When Fortnite Chapter 1 ended, the game went down for nearly a full day — leading to hundreds of thousands of viewers watching the game’s offline screen both in-game and on streams.

Another open question is how exactly Fortnite might change after the event. Last time around, the new chapter resulted in an entirely new map, which seems likely for Chapter 3 as well. Of course, we should have answers to most of these questions shortly after the event on Saturday.