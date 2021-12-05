Fortnite Chapter 3 brings a new map, Spider-Man, and web-swinging

Fortnite’s new chapter has begun and it brought with it a whole-new map. Fortnite’s overhauled island features several new locations, new weather effects, and new weapons, but it’s still a big ol’ island Fortnite map, so it should still look familiar.

The new island is tied closely to the season’s battle pass, which prominently features Spider-Man. The arrival of Marvel’s web-slinger has inspired his own location on the new map too. Among the largest Spider-Man references in Chapter 3 is the massive Daily Bugle office building. There are also other new areas like Sanctuary which serves as a base for The Seven — the secret organization behind some of the biggest events in the larger Fortnite narrative.

Spider-Man also helped inspire one of Fortnite Chapter 3’s new mechanics as well: swinging. Players will be able to swing from high places with Spider-Man’s iconic web-shooters starting on Dec. 11. The new season will also be the first to introduce sliding to Fortnite, but that seems a little less Spider-Man inspired.

Fortnite’s new island also got an environmental upgrade over previous maps with its weather effects. The new map includes rainstorms, lightning, and even tornadoes that can suck you in and throw you back out. Chapter 3 will also come with a host of new weapons, including several assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles.

Of course, as with any new season, Epic has also included dozens more changes. To get an idea of everything that’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1 you can check out the Epic’s full preview post.