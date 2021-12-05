 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fortnite Chapter 3 brings a new map, Spider-Man, and web-swinging

New, 3 comments

The new island even includes weather effects like tornados

By Austen Goslin

Fortnite’s new chapter has begun and it brought with it a whole-new map. Fortnite’s overhauled island features several new locations, new weather effects, and new weapons, but it’s still a big ol’ island Fortnite map, so it should still look familiar.

The new island is tied closely to the season’s battle pass, which prominently features Spider-Man. The arrival of Marvel’s web-slinger has inspired his own location on the new map too. Among the largest Spider-Man references in Chapter 3 is the massive Daily Bugle office building. There are also other new areas like Sanctuary which serves as a base for The Seven — the secret organization behind some of the biggest events in the larger Fortnite narrative.

Spider-Man also helped inspire one of Fortnite Chapter 3’s new mechanics as well: swinging. Players will be able to swing from high places with Spider-Man’s iconic web-shooters starting on Dec. 11. The new season will also be the first to introduce sliding to Fortnite, but that seems a little less Spider-Man inspired.

Fortnite’s new island also got an environmental upgrade over previous maps with its weather effects. The new map includes rainstorms, lightning, and even tornadoes that can suck you in and throw you back out. Chapter 3 will also come with a host of new weapons, including several assault rifles, shotguns, and sniper rifles.

Of course, as with any new season, Epic has also included dozens more changes. To get an idea of everything that’s new in Fortnite Chapter 3 season 1 you can check out the Epic’s full preview post.

Next Up In Nintendo Switch

Loading comments...

The Latest

Halle Berry has a vision for directing the next Catwoman

By David Grossman
3 comments / new

Animal Crossing’s 2.0 update is perfect for recreating Studio Ghibli movie scenes

By Nicole Clark

Here’s your first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse ... Part One

By Austen Goslin
22 comments / new

Brotherhood of the Wolf and 10 more great movies new to streaming this month

By Toussaint Egan
2 comments / new

No one is dying in my Unsighted playthrough, and that’s fine by me

By Russ Frushtick
9 comments / new

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new patch will set the stage for Vanguard season 1

By Austen Goslin