Gears of War heroes Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz come to Fortnite today

Gears of War’s Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz are finally coming to Fortnite — a game developed by Epic Games, the original creators of the Gears franchise. The duo will drop into the Fortnite store Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Most of the new Gears of War content comes from the of Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 era, meaning Marcus is old-man Marcus.

Kait’s outfit comes with a bonus “Winter Orange Style,” but to get Marcus’ alternate look, players will need to play a match on an Xbox Series X or Series S. Doing so will unlock the Matte Black Style, which turns his armor from silver to black — similar to the matte black Master Chief from last year.

In addition to these characters, Epic will add a host of Gears of War-themed items to the store. Marcus will be available alongside the Sonic Resonator Back Bling, while Kait goes with the Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling. Players can also pick up the Breaker Mace Pickaxe, Thumper Pickaxe, and Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe. The Skiff from Gears of War 5 will make an appearance as a new glider. There will also be Gears of War emotes, sprays, and some quests to take on.