Fortnite is offline, but Epic says it’s working on it

Fortnite’s servers are currently offline, but Epic says that it’s investigating the problem and working toward a solution. Fortnite servers went down on Wednesday afternoon, and there’s no word yet on when the game will be back online.

Fortnite’s issues started with a series of login and matchmaking errors. Epic’s Fortnite Status Twitter account first notified players that the developer was looking into the issues at 11:13 a.m. ET. Two hours later, the Twitter account let players know that Fortnite was unavailable and that players would no longer be able to log in to the game. The account’s latest update arrived at 3:10 p.m. ET when Epic explained that it was still looking into a fix, but that the game is still offline for the time being. The latest tweet ended by saying that Epic will update players when more information is available

We’re continuing to work on a fix that will bring Fortnite back online and appreciate everyone’s patience.



Fortnite game servers are currently offline while we investigate a solution to stability issues, and we’ll provide another update as more info is available. pic.twitter.com/aRTnawTJgE — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

Unexpected downtime is relatively rare for Fortnite, and it’s even more rare that it would last so many hours. While it’s still not clear what the problem is, Epic is likely to have the issues resolved relatively quickly.

