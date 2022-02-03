 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s music duo Silk Sonic coming to Fortnite

Both artists will get Icon series skins

The Silk Sonic duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars in Fortnite Image: Epic Games

Silk Sonic is bringing its brand of R&B to Fortnite. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s musical duo will get in-game skins as part of the Icon series, as well as a few other cosmetics, and a new radio station to listen to while you drive around the island. All of Silk Sonic’s items will arrive in Fortnite’s in-game store on Feb. 10.

Both musicians will have their own unique skins, along with several cosmetic additions to go with them. Mars will get the Sound Scepter Pickaxe, which doubles as a back bling when he isn’t using it, and the Freedom Wheels Emote. Meanwhile, .Paak will get the Boom Bap Pickaxe and the Sonic Snare Back Bling. Both skins will also come with alternate styles for their in-game skins as well.

Bruno Mars’ Fortnite skin
Bruno Mars
Image: Epic Games

Players can purchase these cosmetics separately, for either the Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak skins, or both will be available as a bundle in the Silk Sonic Set.

Anderson .Paak’s Fortnite skin
Anderson .Paak
Image: Epic Games

Finally, the duo will get their own in-game radio station that players can listen to as they drive with Icon Radio. While the station will be devoted to Silk Sonic on launch, it seems like that Epic Games will add other artists from the Icon series in the future.

The Icon series is Fortnite’s skin line that’s often used for real people and celebrities. Other additions include streamers like Loserfruit and Ninja, athletes like Lebron James and Harry Kane, and other musicians like Ariana Grande and Marshmello.

