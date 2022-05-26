 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fortnite’s Collision end-of-season event starts next weekend

Fortnite’s latest season is ending with a bang

By Austen Goslin
Several Fortnite players stand in front of a giant mech Image: Epic Games

Fortnite’s latest season is set for an explosive ending. Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 will end on June 4 with a unique event called Collision, Epic Games announced on Thursday. The event will begin at 4 p.m. ET, when players will be able to hop into Fortnite for the one-time-only conclusion to the game’s Zero Point storyline.

Epic is keeping most of the details of the event secret, but we do have a good idea that it will involve a mech and, based on Epic’s latest art for the game, some kind of frigid new threat that’s freezing the island.

Just like previous events, players can log in 30 minutes early to avoid queues and guarantee their spot in the Collision event, and will be able to experience the whole thing in squads of up to four players. There will also be no replays for the event. Before Collision marks the official end of Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2, players will want to complete their battle passes and trade in any remaining Battle Stars they have left, complete the Prowler’s special quests, and pick up any Omni Chips they’ve missed so they can unlock more variants of the Omni Sword.

