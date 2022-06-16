 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

New Naruto skins are coming to Fortnite

HInata, Gaara, Itachi, and Orochimaru are coming in June

By Russ Frushtick
/ new
Naruto and his friends parachute from the Battle Bus in Fortnite Image: Epic Games via Polygon

When Fortnite added a bunch of playable Naruto characters and cosmetics last year, featuring folks like the titular hero and other members of Team 7, it proved to be one of the most popular crossover events in Fortnite history. The manga franchise’s return to the game comes as no shock.

According to a page in the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, four more characters are on the way.

Planned for release on June 24, the characters will include Hinata, Gaara, Itachi, and Orochimaru, likely alongside additional cosmetics. The original Naruto skins are sure to make another appearance as well, in case you missed them the first time around.

Epic has been vague regarding the next Naruto crossover, just saying that it’s coming. But the mention of the roster in Shonen Jump is about as close to an official confirmation as it gets. It also reinforces rumors that began in late May from a Fortnite leaker on 4Chan, who claimed to have inside information about the season that would be Chapter 3 Season 3. Those rumors turned out to be true, and alongside that leak came an image showing some new Naruto characters.

Given the accuracy of the leaker thus far, it’s worth knowing that they’ve mentioned one more forthcoming content drop: More Star Wars skins are planned for Fortnite, including Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo, with a planned release for later this year or 2023. If Han Solo does arrive, it would mean two Harrison Ford characters arriving to the game in the span of a year, as Indiana Jones is included in this season’s Battle Pass.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

How Pixar ‘heroed up’ Buzz Lightyear’s spacesuit

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Redfall hosts will advance their campaign’s story, but their multiplayer friends won’t

By Owen S. Good
/ new

See A24’s adorable oddity Marcel the Shell With Shoes On early and for free

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

Pokémon Go TCG Crossover Event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

League of Legends’ new champion Bel’Veth comes with an ocean of lore

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Abbott Elementary will return for a second season this September

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon