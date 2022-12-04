Fortnite Chapter 4 brings a whole new map and Geralt of Rivia in the battle pass

Fortnite just got a whole new map as part of the launch for its latest chapter. Along with the fresh battle royale island, Fortnite Chapter 4 season 1 also adds new weapons, new powers, and a new battle pass that includes Doom Slayer and Geralt of Rivia. The season started about a day after Chapter 3’s finale event and will run until March 10.

As for the gameplay changes, Epic has added a whole arsenal of new weapons for players to use, along with a new dirt bike vehicle. Perhaps the biggest change in the new season are the Reality Augments which gives each player in the match a random upgrade like faster reloads for certain types of guns, special weapons, or the ability to redeploy your glider. These upgrades happen randomly during each match and players will collect more random Augments the longer a match goes.

The battle pass includes numerous original skins and a few video game icons this time around. Players who buy the pass will get access to the Doom Slayer, the protagonist of Doom (2017), as well as Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series later in the pass.

As usual, the battle pass will cost 950 V-Bucks (around $9.50) and will include the ability to unlock all of the pass’ premium rewards. There will also be a free version of the pass with a limited reward set, which can be upgraded at any time to unlock everything you’ve earned so far.

There’s no telling just how long Fortnite’s new chapter might run for, but Epic has been making chapters shorter and shorter lately. While the first two chapters lasted nearly two years each, Chapter 3 will close out almost exactly one year after it was released — but it’s still too early to say if this is Epic’s plan for future chapters.