Fortnite’s next Dragon Ball Super collab introduces Gohan and Piccolo

Epic Games has officially unveiled the second Dragon Ball Super crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Jan. 31. The event introduces Son Gohan and Piccolo as selectable player skins, as well as reintroducing the Kamehameha attack item, Nimbus Cloud mobility item, and the Dragon Ball Adventure Island map.

In a detailed blog post published on the official Fortnite website, the development team lays out the new additions to the game’s Battle Royale and Zero Build game modes, such as the aforementioned Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items, which will remain in Battle Royale and Zero Build until the launch of the v23.40a patch. Son Gohan and Piccolo, the two Dragon Ball Super characters featured in this year’s update, each have their own unique alternate outfits, emotes, and accessories included in their respective bundles.

Get ready to power up with the return of Fortnite x Dragon Ball!



Son Gohan and Piccolo make their way to the Island. There’s also the return of the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, Kamehameha attack item and Nimbus Cloud (Kitoun) mobility item.https://t.co/obJoJO9YNm pic.twitter.com/CnbJ1Yv8wc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 31, 2023

Aside from Battle Royale and Zero Build, players will be able to explore the Dragon Ball Adventure Island map, created by Vysena Studios, which features several iconic locations from the anime including Goku’s House, Kami’s Palace, the Room of Spirit & Time (also known as the “Hyperbolic Time Chamber”), and Beerus’ Planet. In addition, players will be able to compete in Tenkaichi Budokai, the map’s open PvP battle arena named for the anime’s annual in-universe martial arts tournament.

The event doesn’t appear to be associated with any upcoming Dragon Ball Super-related announcement, but Son Gohan and Piccolo’s character designs resemble those seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which premiered in Japan last June before its limited theatrical run in America in August of last year. This year’s crossover follows in the wake of last year’s Dragon Ball Super event, which introduced Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and more as playable in-game characters.